Smriti Mandhana's Father Discharged From Hospital, Wedding Remains On Hold: Report

Reports suggest Smriti's father has been discharged from the hospital
However, there have been no updates on Palash Muchhal's health
The wedding has been indefinitely postponed but no update as of yet
With all the speculation surrounding Smriti Mandhana's marriage postponement to music composer Palash Muchhal, reports on Wednesday stated that the cricketer's father had been discharged from the hospital.
As per a report published on India TV, Smriti's father Shrinivas was discharged from Sarvhit Hospital and Medical Research Centre on Tuesday morning.
The report further stated that her father was out of danger and the doctors found no blockages after they did an angiography.
Smriti's father was admitted to the hospital on Sunday after suffering heart-attack like symptoms. This led to the wedding being postponed, which was slated to be held on November 23.
However, post Smriti's father's discharge, the wedding remains on hold for now until further updates are awaited.
Update On Wedding
Smriti and Palash's wedding plans hit a snag after the cricketer's father was taken to the hospital, following which the music composer was too admitted to the hospital.
Palash's mother Amita spoke to Hindustan Times, telling the news outlet that he was close to the cricketer's father and decided to postpone the wedding until he got better.
Subsequently, Palash himself suffered ill health and had to be hospitalised: “He cried so much that his health suddenly deteriorated. They kept him in the hospital for four hours. He was given an IV drip, an ECG was done, and other tests were carried out. Everything came back normal, but he is under a lot of stress,” Amita was quoted as saying by HT.
However, there are no updates on Palash's health and whether has he has been discharged or not from the hospital.