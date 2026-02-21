India Women Vs Australia Women LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: Series On The Line As Team Clash In Decider

India Women Vs Australia Women LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: Check out the live score and play-by-play updates as Harmanpreet Kaur's side takes on Australia in the decider at the Adelaide Oval on February 21, 2026

V
Vikas Patwal
Updated on:
Updated on:
India Women Vs Australia Women LIVE Score, 3rd T20I
India women will take on Australia in the 3rd and final T20I at the Adelaide Oval with the series hanging in balance at 1-1. X/BCCI Women
India Women Vs Australia Women LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the final T20I of the three-matches series between India and Australia at the Adelaide Oval on February 21, 2026. The series is currently balanced at 1-1 and whichever team comes on top today will take away the series. India won the first match by 21 runs (DLS Method) on the back of Arundhati Reddy's four-for. However, Australia made a resilient comeback in the 2nd T20I and won the match by 18 runs courtesy of Georgia Voll's magnificent ton. With the series hanging in balance, it sets a perfect stage for the decider with both teams looking equally matched. Check out the live score and real-time updates of the match here.
LIVE UPDATES

India Women Vs Australia Women LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: Squads!

Australia Women: Beth Mooney(w), Georgia Voll, Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Georgia Wareham, Nicola Carey, Annabel Sutherland, Sophie Molineux(c), Kim Garth, Darcie Brown, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Megan Schutt

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur, Shreyanka Patil, Vaishnavi Sharma, Bharti Fulmali, Gunalan Kamalini, Sneh Rana

India Women Vs Australia Women LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: Series So Far!

1st T20I: India won by 21 runs (DLS method)

2nd T20I: Australia won by 18 runs

India Women Vs Australia Women LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: Match Details

Match: India Women vs Australia Women

Date: February 21, 2026

Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Telecast/Streaming: Star Sports Network, Jio Hotstar app

Time: 1:45 PM IST

India Women Vs Australia Women LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: Greetings!

Hello cricket fans! We're back to make your weekend even better with the live coverage of the final T20I between India women and Australia women. With the series on the line, we're set for an enthralling encounter at the Adelaide Oval. Stay tuned for the live score and play-by-play updates of the match here.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Women Vs Australia Women LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: Series On The Line As Team Clash In Decider

  2. New Zealand Vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: H2H Record, Key Stats, Likely Playing XIs For Today’s Match

  3. Pakistan vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026: Colombo Hourly Weather Forecast Today, What Happens If Match Is Abandoned

  4. New Zealand Vs Pakistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Preview: Kiwi Batters Aim To Tame PAK Spinners In Super 8 Opener

  5. ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Dispatch: Babar-Shaheen, Santner Available For PAK Vs NZ; Abhishek Trains With Gambhir

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  2. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  3. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  4. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. No Rupture In Alliance, Yet TN Congress Keeps Power-Sharing Demand Alive

  2. Youth Congress Stages Shirtless Protest At AI Summit; BJP Leaders React

  3. Rival AI Chiefs Share Awkward Spotlight Moment at India Summit

  4. Let Himanta speak on plans for next 5 yrs, not 10-year-old issue: Priyanka Gandhi

  5. Renowned Bengali Author Sankar, Whose Works Inspired Satyajit Ray, No More

Entertainment News

  1. Do Deewane Seher Mein Review | Mrunal Thakur And Siddhant Chaturvedi Anchor A Sincere, Albeit Undercooked Mumbai Romance

  2. Sidharth Malhotra Mourns The Loss Of His Father Sunil Malhotra In Moving Tribute

  3. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  4. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  5. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. Trump’s Iran Gamble: Is Washington Ready to Strike And What Lies Ahead?

  2. Will Justice Fail as Jeffrey Epstein’s Crimes Become Public Spectacle?

  3. US Supreme Court Strikes Down Trump’s Global Tariffs

  4. How Language Prepares The Ground For Exploitation

  5. Trump Threatens Iran Over Nuclear Deal As US Deploys Second Carrier to Middle East

Latest Stories

  1. International Mother Language Day:  The Quest For Linguistic Identity

  2. Book Review: No Easy Redemptions in This Unknown City

  3. Epstein’s Empire of Exploitation: The Survivors’ Battle Against a Protected System

  4. 'Stay Out Of Politics': How Wim Wenders Triggered Outrage At The Berlinale

  5. 'India Rushed Into One-Sided Deal': Congress After US Tariff Ruling

  6. RSS Not Driven By Political Power, Says Mohan Bhagwat

  7. O Romeo Box Office Collection Day 8: Shahid Kapoor Film Dips 27%, Earns ₹2.25 Crore

  8. India Vs Spain LIVE Score, FIH Hockey Pro League 2025-26: TV Umpire Overturns ESP’s Second Goal