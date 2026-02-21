India Women Vs Australia Women LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: Series On The Line As Team Clash In Decider

India women will take on Australia in the 3rd and final T20I at the Adelaide Oval with the series hanging in balance at 1-1. X/BCCI Women

India Women Vs Australia Women LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the final T20I of the three-matches series between India and Australia at the Adelaide Oval on February 21, 2026. The series is currently balanced at 1-1 and whichever team comes on top today will take away the series. India won the first match by 21 runs (DLS Method) on the back of Arundhati Reddy's four-for. However, Australia made a resilient comeback in the 2nd T20I and won the match by 18 runs courtesy of Georgia Voll's magnificent ton. With the series hanging in balance, it sets a perfect stage for the decider with both teams looking equally matched. Check out the live score and real-time updates of the match here.

LIVE UPDATES

21 Feb 2026, 12:29:43 pm IST India Women Vs Australia Women LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: Squads! Australia Women: Beth Mooney(w), Georgia Voll, Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Georgia Wareham, Nicola Carey, Annabel Sutherland, Sophie Molineux(c), Kim Garth, Darcie Brown, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Megan Schutt India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur, Shreyanka Patil, Vaishnavi Sharma, Bharti Fulmali, Gunalan Kamalini, Sneh Rana

21 Feb 2026, 12:10:27 pm IST India Women Vs Australia Women LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: Series So Far! 1st T20I: India won by 21 runs (DLS method) 2nd T20I: Australia won by 18 runs

21 Feb 2026, 11:53:29 am IST India Women Vs Australia Women LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: Match Details Match: India Women vs Australia Women Date: February 21, 2026 Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide Telecast/Streaming: Star Sports Network, Jio Hotstar app Time: 1:45 PM IST