India Women Vs Australia Women LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: Series On The Line As Team Clash In Decider

India Women Vs Australia Women LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: Squads!
Australia Women: Beth Mooney(w), Georgia Voll, Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Georgia Wareham, Nicola Carey, Annabel Sutherland, Sophie Molineux(c), Kim Garth, Darcie Brown, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Megan Schutt
India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur, Shreyanka Patil, Vaishnavi Sharma, Bharti Fulmali, Gunalan Kamalini, Sneh Rana
India Women Vs Australia Women LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: Series So Far!
1st T20I: India won by 21 runs (DLS method)
2nd T20I: Australia won by 18 runs
India Women Vs Australia Women LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: Match Details
Match: India Women vs Australia Women
Date: February 21, 2026
Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
Telecast/Streaming: Star Sports Network, Jio Hotstar app
Time: 1:45 PM IST
India Women Vs Australia Women LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: Greetings!
Hello cricket fans! We're back to make your weekend even better with the live coverage of the final T20I between India women and Australia women. With the series on the line, we're set for an enthralling encounter at the Adelaide Oval. Stay tuned for the live score and play-by-play updates of the match here.