Jammu & Kashmir Vs Uttar Pradesh Live Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Rinku Singh-Led UP Enter As Favourites

Jammu And Kashmir will face Uttar Pradesh in the Group B match of Round 5 of the VHT 2025-26 at the Niranjan Shah Stadium C in Rajkot on January 3, 2026. File
Jammu & Kashmir vs Uttar Pradesh Live Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Group B match of Round 5 of the VHT 2025-26 at the Niranjan Shah Stadium C in Rajkot on January 3, 2026. Rinku-Singh led UP are at the top spot in Group B after winning all the four games they have played so far in the tournament. On the other hand, J&K are at the 5th spot with two wins and equal number of losses in four matches. In their last game, UP defeated Assam by 58 runs (VJD method) in a rain-struck match on the back of a sensational 140-ball 150 by Aryan Juyal, while J&K lost their last match against Chandigarh by 7 wickets. Follow the live score and real-time updates of the match here.
Jammu & Kashmir Vs Uttar Pradesh Live Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Match Details
Fixture: Jammu and Kashmir vs Uttar Pradesh, Group B
Series: Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Round 5
Venue: Niranjan Shah Stadium C, Rajkot
Date: Saturday, December 3, 2025
Time: 9:00 AM IST
Live Streaming: -
Live Telecast: -
Welcome to the live coverage of the Group B match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy at the Niranjan Shah Stadium Ground C between J&K and UP. Stay tuned with us for the live score and updates.