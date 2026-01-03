Jammu & Kashmir Vs Uttar Pradesh Live Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Rinku Singh-Led UP Enter As Favourites

Jammu And Kashmir will face Uttar Pradesh in the Group B match of Round 5 of the VHT 2025-26 at the Niranjan Shah Stadium C in Rajkot on January 3, 2026. File

Jammu & Kashmir vs Uttar Pradesh Live Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Group B match of Round 5 of the VHT 2025-26 at the Niranjan Shah Stadium C in Rajkot on January 3, 2026. Rinku-Singh led UP are at the top spot in Group B after winning all the four games they have played so far in the tournament. On the other hand, J&K are at the 5th spot with two wins and equal number of losses in four matches. In their last game, UP defeated Assam by 58 runs (VJD method) in a rain-struck match on the back of a sensational 140-ball 150 by Aryan Juyal, while J&K lost their last match against Chandigarh by 7 wickets. Follow the live score and real-time updates of the match here.

LIVE UPDATES

3 Jan 2026, 07:25:25 am IST Jammu & Kashmir Vs Uttar Pradesh Live Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Match Details Fixture: Jammu and Kashmir vs Uttar Pradesh, Group B

Series: Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Round 5

Venue: Niranjan Shah Stadium C, Rajkot

Date: Saturday, December 3, 2025

Time: 9:00 AM IST

Live Streaming: -

Live Telecast: -