Baroda Vs Vidarbha Live Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Both Teams Eye Top Spot In Group B

Baroda will lock horns against Vidarbha in Group B clash of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 at Rajkot on January 3, 2026. FILE
Baroda Vs Vidarbha Live Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Group B clash of Round 5 of the VHT between BRD and VID at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on January 3, 2026. Both the teams have 3 wins out of 4 games but Vidarbha are at the 2nd spot in comparison to Baroda's 4th because of a better net run-rate. BRD registered a 37-run victory in their last game over Hyderabad, while Vidarbha pipped Chandigarh by 8 wickets in their last game. Darshan Nalkande, shined for Vidarbha in their last game and picked 4 wickets to bundle Chandigarh for just 113, meanwhile Nitya Panda, Amit Passi and skipper Krunal Pandya smashed centuries to win it for Baroda in a high-scoring affair. Follow the live score and real-time updates of the match here.
Baroda Vs Vidarbha Live Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Match Details
Fixture: Baroda vs Vidarbha, Group B
Series: Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Round 5
Venue: Niranjan Shah Stadium, Khandheri, Rajkot
Date: Saturday, December 3, 2025
Time: 9:00 AM IST
Live Streaming: JioHotstar
Live Telecast: -
