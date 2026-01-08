Kerala Vs Tamil Nadu, Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 7 Live Score: KER Eye Quarterfinal Spot As TN Play For Pride

Kerala Vs Tamil Nadu Live Cricket Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Toss Update
Kerala won the toss and chose to bowl first.
Kerala Vs Tamil Nadu Live Cricket Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Live Streaming Details
Only the matches between Karnataka vs Madhya Pradesh and Baroda vs Chandigarh will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app/website. You can still catch all the live action as it happens through our live blogs, starting from 9:00AM (IST) onwards.
Kerala Vs Tamil Nadu Live Cricket Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Today's Matches
Group A
Karnataka vs Madhya Pradesh
Puducherry vs Rajasthan
Jharkhand vs Tripura
Kerala vs Tamil Nadu
Elite Group B
Baroda vs Chandigarh
Hyderabad vs Jammu and Kashmir
Assam vs Vidarbha
Bengal vs Uttar Pradesh
Elite Group C
Goa vs Maharashtra
Mumbai vs Punjab
Chhattisgarh vs Uttarakhand
Himachal Pradesh vs Sikkim
Elite Group D
Delhi vs Haryana
Odisha vs Railways
Andhra vs Services
Gujarat vs Saurashtra
Kerala Vs Tamil Nadu Live Cricket Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Squads
Kerala Squad: Sanju Samson(w), Rohan Kunnummal(c), Baba Aparajith, Vishnu Vinod, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Ankit Sharma, MD Nidheesh, Biju Narayanan, Eden Apple Tom, Salman Nizar, Muhammed Sharafuddeen, Abhijith Praveen V, Abhishek Nair, Vignesh Puthur, Akhil Scaria, Krishna Prasad, Ahammed Imran, KM Asif, Abhishek P Nair
Tamil Nadu Squad: Athish SR, N Jagadeesan(w/c), Washington Sundar, Baba Indrajith, Andre Siddarth C, Boopathi Kumar, Mohamed Ali, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Karthick Manikandan, CV Achyuth, Varun Chakaravarthy, Gurjapneet Singh, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Sai Sudharsan, Sachin Rathi, Sonu Yadav, Sunny Sandhu, Govinth Ganesh
Kerala Vs Tamil Nadu Live Cricket Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Welcome!
Hello and welcome, cricket fans! We’re set for the final group-stage action in the Vijay Hazare Trophy as Kerala take on Tamil Nadu in Round 7. With Kerala chasing a quarterfinal berth and Tamil Nadu playing for pride, expect plenty of intensity. Stay with us for live scores, key moments, and ball-by-ball updates from the match.