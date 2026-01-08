Kerala Vs Tamil Nadu, Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 7 Live Score: KER Eye Quarterfinal Spot As TN Play For Pride

Kerala Vs Tamil Nadu Live Cricket Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Follow the live score and play-by-play updates of the round 7 of the VHT between KER and TN at the ADSA Railways Cricket Ground, Ahmedabad on January 8

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Kerala Vs Tamil Nadu, Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 7 Live Score
Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26, Round 3 Highlights: Ankit Sharma bowling for Kerala against Madhya Pradesh in Ahmedabad. Photo: X/BCCI Domestic
Kerala vs Tamil Nadu Live Cricket Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the round 7 of VHT 2025-26 at the ADSA Railways Cricket Ground on January 8, 2026. Kerala will push to secure a quarterfinal spot while Tamil Nadu’s tournament hopes have already ended. Kerala have shown strong form recently, including a big win powered by Vishnu Vinod’s remarkable 162* against Puducherry, lifting them into contention on the Group A table. Kerala’s batting depth and disciplined bowling will be key as they chase consistency to confirm a top-two finish. Tamil Nadu, despite inconsistent results and a loss to Rajasthan recently, will look to finish the season strongly. Kerala know a win boosts their knockout chances, making this a high-stakes final group game.
LIVE UPDATES

Kerala Vs Tamil Nadu Live Cricket Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Toss Update

Kerala won the toss and chose to bowl first.

Kerala Vs Tamil Nadu Live Cricket Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Live Streaming Details 

Only the matches between Karnataka vs Madhya Pradesh and Baroda vs Chandigarh will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app/website. You can still catch all the live action as it happens through our live blogs, starting from 9:00AM (IST) onwards.

Kerala Vs Tamil Nadu Live Cricket Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Today's Matches

Group A

  • Karnataka vs Madhya Pradesh

  • Puducherry vs Rajasthan

  • Jharkhand vs Tripura

  • Kerala vs Tamil Nadu

Elite Group B

  • Baroda vs Chandigarh

  • Hyderabad vs Jammu and Kashmir

  • Assam vs Vidarbha

  • Bengal vs Uttar Pradesh

Elite Group C

  • Goa vs Maharashtra

  • Mumbai vs Punjab

  • Chhattisgarh vs Uttarakhand

  • Himachal Pradesh vs Sikkim

Elite Group D

  • Delhi vs Haryana

  • Odisha vs Railways

  • Andhra vs Services

  • Gujarat vs Saurashtra

Kerala Vs Tamil Nadu Live Cricket Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Squads

Kerala Squad: Sanju Samson(w), Rohan Kunnummal(c), Baba Aparajith, Vishnu Vinod, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Ankit Sharma, MD Nidheesh, Biju Narayanan, Eden Apple Tom, Salman Nizar, Muhammed Sharafuddeen, Abhijith Praveen V, Abhishek Nair, Vignesh Puthur, Akhil Scaria, Krishna Prasad, Ahammed Imran, KM Asif, Abhishek P Nair

Tamil Nadu Squad: Athish SR, N Jagadeesan(w/c), Washington Sundar, Baba Indrajith, Andre Siddarth C, Boopathi Kumar, Mohamed Ali, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Karthick Manikandan, CV Achyuth, Varun Chakaravarthy, Gurjapneet Singh, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Sai Sudharsan, Sachin Rathi, Sonu Yadav, Sunny Sandhu, Govinth Ganesh

Kerala Vs Tamil Nadu Live Cricket Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Welcome!

Hello and welcome, cricket fans! We’re set for the final group-stage action in the Vijay Hazare Trophy as Kerala take on Tamil Nadu in Round 7. With Kerala chasing a quarterfinal berth and Tamil Nadu playing for pride, expect plenty of intensity. Stay with us for live scores, key moments, and ball-by-ball updates from the match.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Australia Vs England LIVE Score, 5th Ashes Test Day 5: Jacob Bethell Only Hope For ENG As AUS Smell Victory In Sydney

  2. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Round 7: Preview, Schedule And Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  3. WPL 2026: Yo Yo Honey Singh Set To Perform At Opening Ceremony Along With Star Sri Lankan Actress

  4. Indian Cricketer Shubman Gill Meets British Influencer KSI In Mumbai - Check Pictures

  5. Sri Lanka Vs Pakistan, 1st T20I: One-Sided Affair As PAK Clinch 6-Wicket Win

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Australian Open 2026: Prize Money Hits All Time Record High - Check Details

  2. United Cup 2026: Bouzas Maneiro Stuns Gauff As Spain Take Early Control

  3. Australian Open 2026: Venus Williams Receives Wildcard, Will Become Oldest Player In Women's Draw

  4. Venus Williams Set For Australian Open Return After Receiving Wild-Card Entry

  5. United Cup 2026 Preview: Format, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know About Mixed Teams Tennis Event

Badminton News

  1. India Open BWF Super 750 Preview: Lakshya Face Ayush In First Round; PV Sindhu Up Against Linh Nguyen

  2. Malaysia Open 2026: Lakshya Sen Enters Round Of 16; Ayush Shetty Stuns Olympics Bronze Medallist Lee Zii Jia

  3. Krishna Nagar, Paralympics Gold Medallist, Gets Tattoo In Tribute To Badminton Journey

  4. Indian Badminton Year-Ender: Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag Deliver Highs As Youth Offer Hope In 2025

  5. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Kolkata Weather Update: Cold Wave Intensifies; Further Temperature Dip Expected

  2. No One Knows Which Dog Is In What Mood, Says Supreme Court On Stray Animals

  3. BSF Deploys 12-Ft Fencing At Chicken's Neck Amid Bangladesh Unrest

  4. Jharkhand Marks Historic First With Participation At World Economic Forum, Davos

  5. India Adopts Soft Power to Counter China in Global Buddhism

Entertainment News

  1. Supriya Pathak Interview | “If I Don’t Enjoy Watching What I’m Doing, I Cannot Expect The Audience To Enjoy it”

  2. Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star: Why Deepika Padukone Outshines Bollywood’s Glitterati

  3. The Housemaid Review | Seyfried & Sweeney Make Revenge Bloody, Raunchy & Deliciously Fun

  4. Ikkis Review | Raghavan’s Anti-War Drama Remains Sincere & Effective Amidst Deafening Jingoism

  5. 100 Years of Battleship Potemkin | Fascinating Fascism In Films, A Century On

US News

  1. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  2. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

  3. Trump Claims US Will 'Run Venezuela' After Maduro Capture

  4. World Reacts After US Strikes In Venezuela And 'Capture' Of President Nicolás Maduro

  5. Trump Says Maduro Captured, Flown Out, Even As Venezuela Seeks 'Proof of Life'

World News

  1. Emperor without Clothes: Trump's 'Crude' Pursuit Of Venezuelan Oil

  2. Trump’s Greenland Gambit Puts NATO To The Test

  3. Oxford University Press Apologises For Hurtful Portrayal Of Shivaji Maharaj

  4. Béla Tarr, Legendary Hungarian Filmmaker And Pioneer Of 'Slow Cinema', Passes Away At 70

  5. Trump Says Venezuela Will Be Providing 30 To 50 Million Barrels Of Oil To US

Latest Stories

  1. Venezuela Declares Week Of Mourning For US Raid Victims

  2. Oxford University Press Apologises For Hurtful Portrayal Of Shivaji Maharaj

  3. Béla Tarr, Legendary Hungarian Filmmaker And Pioneer Of 'Slow Cinema', Passes Away At 70

  4. BSF Deploys 12-Ft Fencing At Chicken's Neck Amid Bangladesh Unrest

  5. Delhi Weather Update: Cold Day Conditions Persist With Dense Fog

  6. Uttarakhand CM Dhami Vows Full Cooperation In Ankita Bhandari Murder Case

  7. Saudi Coalition Launches Limited Strikes On Houthi Targets In Yemen

  8. Ikkis Box Office Collection Day 6: Agastya Nanda's Film Remains Steady, Crosses Rs 20 Crore Mark