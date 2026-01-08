Kerala Vs Tamil Nadu, Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 7 Live Score: KER Eye Quarterfinal Spot As TN Play For Pride

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26, Round 3 Highlights: Ankit Sharma bowling for Kerala against Madhya Pradesh in Ahmedabad. Photo: X/BCCI Domestic

Kerala vs Tamil Nadu Live Cricket Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the round 7 of VHT 2025-26 at the ADSA Railways Cricket Ground on January 8, 2026. Kerala will push to secure a quarterfinal spot while Tamil Nadu’s tournament hopes have already ended. Kerala have shown strong form recently, including a big win powered by Vishnu Vinod’s remarkable 162* against Puducherry, lifting them into contention on the Group A table. Kerala’s batting depth and disciplined bowling will be key as they chase consistency to confirm a top-two finish. Tamil Nadu, despite inconsistent results and a loss to Rajasthan recently, will look to finish the season strongly. Kerala know a win boosts their knockout chances, making this a high-stakes final group game.

LIVE UPDATES

8 Jan 2026, 08:58:16 am IST Kerala Vs Tamil Nadu Live Cricket Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Toss Update Kerala won the toss and chose to bowl first.

8 Jan 2026, 08:22:23 am IST Kerala Vs Tamil Nadu Live Cricket Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Live Streaming Details Only the matches between Karnataka vs Madhya Pradesh and Baroda vs Chandigarh will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app/website. You can still catch all the live action as it happens through our live blogs, starting from 9:00AM (IST) onwards.

8 Jan 2026, 07:57:23 am IST Kerala Vs Tamil Nadu Live Cricket Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Today's Matches Group A Karnataka vs Madhya Pradesh

Puducherry vs Rajasthan

Jharkhand vs Tripura

Kerala vs Tamil Nadu Elite Group B Baroda vs Chandigarh

Hyderabad vs Jammu and Kashmir

Assam vs Vidarbha

Bengal vs Uttar Pradesh Elite Group C Goa vs Maharashtra

Mumbai vs Punjab

Chhattisgarh vs Uttarakhand

Himachal Pradesh vs Sikkim Elite Group D Delhi vs Haryana

Odisha vs Railways

Andhra vs Services

Gujarat vs Saurashtra

8 Jan 2026, 07:43:06 am IST Kerala Vs Tamil Nadu Live Cricket Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Squads Kerala Squad: Sanju Samson(w), Rohan Kunnummal(c), Baba Aparajith, Vishnu Vinod, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Ankit Sharma, MD Nidheesh, Biju Narayanan, Eden Apple Tom, Salman Nizar, Muhammed Sharafuddeen, Abhijith Praveen V, Abhishek Nair, Vignesh Puthur, Akhil Scaria, Krishna Prasad, Ahammed Imran, KM Asif, Abhishek P Nair Tamil Nadu Squad: Athish SR, N Jagadeesan(w/c), Washington Sundar, Baba Indrajith, Andre Siddarth C, Boopathi Kumar, Mohamed Ali, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Karthick Manikandan, CV Achyuth, Varun Chakaravarthy, Gurjapneet Singh, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Sai Sudharsan, Sachin Rathi, Sonu Yadav, Sunny Sandhu, Govinth Ganesh