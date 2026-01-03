Delhi Vs Services LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: SER Search Maiden Win

Delhi Vs Services LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Get all the real-time updates from the toss update to the playing XIs as well as the score right here

D
Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
Delhi Vs Odisha LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26
From left, Delhi's Nitish Rana with captain Rishabh Pant and teammates Simarjeet Singh celebrates a dismissal during the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 cricket match between Andhra and Delhi, at BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground, in Bengaluru. | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
Good Morning Folks. Welcome to our continued and dedicated live coverage of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26. The country's premier domestic ODI competition has reached its 5th round and in this blog, we will be covering an all important Group D match between favourites Delhi and bottom-sided Services. The national capital outfit endured a heavy 79-run defeat at the hands of Odisha, who replaced Delhi to reach the summit of the points table. Services, on the other hand, are yet to win a domestic game since November 30 when they defeated Puducherry in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025-26 season. Since then, they haven't won a single game and they are at the bottom of Group D after 4 losses in the tournament. Follow our live blog for the real-time updates, scores and more.
LIVE UPDATES

Delhi Vs Services LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Match Details

  • Fixture: Delhi vs Services, Group D

  • Series: Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Round 5

  • Venue: BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 2, Bengaluru

  • Date: Saturday, December 3, 2025

  • Time: 9:00 AM IST

  • Live Streaming: -

  • Live Telecast: -

Delhi Vs Services LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Welcome

Good Morning everyone. This is the start of our live blog of the Vijay Hazare Trophy round 5 match in Elite Group D between Delhi and Services in Karnataka. Stay with us for the build-up and live updates from the match.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 5 LIVE Scores: KL Rahul Likely To Play; UP, MP, Mumbai Look To Stay Perfect

  2. Delhi Vs Services LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: SER Search Maiden Win

  3. Maharashtra Vs Mumbai Live Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Yashasvi Jaiswal And Ruturaj Gaikwad Eye Big Scores

  4. Rajasthan Vs Tamil Nadu Live Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Elite Group A Laggards Face Off In Ahmedabad

  5. Jharkhand Vs Kerala Live Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Will Sanju Samson Play Today?

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Australian Open 2026: Venus Williams Receives Wildcard, Will Become Oldest Player In Women's Draw

  2. Venus Williams Set For Australian Open Return After Receiving Wild-Card Entry

  3. United Cup 2026 Preview: Format, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know About Mixed Teams Tennis Event

  4. New Year 2026 Tennis Mania: Two Jam-Packed Tune-Up Weeks Await Down Under, Ahead Of Australian Open

  5. Nick Kyrgios Vs Aryna Sabalenka: Australian Wins Battle Of The Sexes Showdown In Dubai

Badminton News

  1. Indian Badminton Year-Ender: Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag Deliver Highs As Youth Offer Hope In 2025

  2. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  5. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

Trending Stories

National News

  1. We Are Tribals, Not ‘Tea Tribes’: A Struggle For Identity And Rights In Assam

  2. Rajnath Singh Flags Rise Anti-National Activities By Educated People

  3. Indore Water Contamination Deaths: Rahul Gandhi Targets BJP, Questions MP Government

  4. Shah Bano’s Daughter Speaks: Truth Behind Bollywood Film Haq And Her Mother’s Historic Legal Battle

  5. Fadnavis Draws The Line – Next Mumbai Mayor Will Be Hindu-Marathi

Entertainment News

  1. The Housemaid Review | Seyfried & Sweeney Make Revenge Bloody, Raunchy & Deliciously Fun

  2. Ikkis Review | Raghavan’s Anti-War Drama Remains Sincere & Effective Amidst Deafening Jingoism

  3. 100 Years of Battleship Potemkin | Fascinating Fascism In Films, A Century On

  4. Rajesh Khanna: End Of A Dream

  5. Farooq Shaikh Death Anniversary | On Warm Memories And Difficult Goodbyes

US News

  1. Zohran Mamdani Sworn In As NYC’s Youngest And First Muslim Mayor

  2. U.S. Military Strikes 3 Suspected Drug-Smuggling Boats, Killing 3

  3. Trump-Zelenskyy Meet: Ukraine-Russia Peace Deal 'Closer Than Ever'

  4. India Flags Concern Over Mass H-1B Visa Interview Cancellations

  5. Indian-Origin Student Arrested In US On Arson, Threat Charges

World News

  1. Trump Warns Iran: US Will Intervene

  2. Zohran Mamdani Takes Oath As NYC Mayor, Promises Expansive Governance

  3. In Photos: Zohran Mamadani’s Swearing-In Ceremony With Bernie Sanders

  4. Another Bangladeshi Hindu Businessman Stabbed, Set On Fire

  5. Bangladesh’s Beacon Of Hope Leaves, But Her Legacy Lives On

Latest Stories

  1. Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom 2 Shelved, Confirms Producer Naga Vamsi

  2. Brisbane Heat Vs Melbourne Stars Live Streaming, Big Bash League 2025-26: Toss Update And Playing XIs

  3. Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 28: Ranveer Singh Starrer Breaks Jawan's Record, Becomes 6th Highest Grossing Film

  4. J&K: Cricketer Wears Palestinian Flag On Helmet On Field, Police Orders Probe

  5. Indore Water Contamination Deaths: Rahul Gandhi Targets BJP, Questions MP Government

  6. GATE 2026 Admit Card: IIT Guwahati Defers Hall Ticket Release With Revised Date 'Soon'

  7. NHL Winter Classic: Florida Panthers Snapped Training Ahead Of Rangers Clash

  8. Ikkis Review | Raghavan’s Anti-War Drama Remains Sincere & Effective Amidst Deafening Jingoism