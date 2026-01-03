Delhi Vs Services LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: SER Search Maiden Win

From left, Delhi's Nitish Rana with captain Rishabh Pant and teammates Simarjeet Singh celebrates a dismissal during the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 cricket match between Andhra and Delhi, at BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground, in Bengaluru. | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
Good Morning Folks. Welcome to our continued and dedicated live coverage of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26. The country's premier domestic ODI competition has reached its 5th round and in this blog, we will be covering an all important Group D match between favourites Delhi and bottom-sided Services. The national capital outfit endured a heavy 79-run defeat at the hands of Odisha, who replaced Delhi to reach the summit of the points table. Services, on the other hand, are yet to win a domestic game since November 30 when they defeated Puducherry in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025-26 season. Since then, they haven't won a single game and they are at the bottom of Group D after 4 losses in the tournament. Follow our live blog for the real-time updates, scores and more.
Delhi Vs Services LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Match Details
Fixture: Delhi vs Services, Group D
Series: Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Round 5
Venue: BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 2, Bengaluru
Date: Saturday, December 3, 2025
Time: 9:00 AM IST
Live Streaming: -
Live Telecast: -
Delhi Vs Services LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Welcome
Good Morning everyone. This is the start of our live blog of the Vijay Hazare Trophy round 5 match in Elite Group D between Delhi and Services in Karnataka. Stay with us for the build-up and live updates from the match.