Australia Vs England LIVE Score, 5th Ashes Test Day 4: Steve Smith Eyes More Runs And Pile Misery On ENG Bowlers

AUS lead ENG by 134 runs going into the 4th day of the fifth Ashes Test
Smith is unbeaten on 129 and is looking strong
England have huffed and puffed but not able to bring their 'A-game'
Day 4 action sees Australia in the driver's seat as they commence from 518/7 against England at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Wednesday, January 7. Steven Smith (129 not out) is still at the crease and is looking unstoppable with Beau Webster giving him ample company.
England bowlers huffed and puffed for the whole day, despite plucking seven wickets. Ben Stokes' side looked lethargic on the field, dropping catches in the field. The Aussies are 134 runs ahead and with fourth day on the horizon, could take the game away from the Poms.
Australia vs England, 5th Ashes Test Day 4: Ball-By-Ball commentary
Australia vs England, 5th Ashes Test: Playing XIs
England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Will Jacks, Brydon Carse, Matthew Potts, Josh Tongue.
Australia: Travis Head, Jake Weatherald, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith (c), Usman Khawaja, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Beau Webster, Michael Neser, Mitchell Starc, Scott Boland.
The Ashes 2025-26 Live Streaming Details
The Day 2 of the fifth Ashes Test between Australia and England will be telecast on Star Sports. It will also be streamed live on the Jio Hotstar app and website in India.