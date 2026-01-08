Australia Vs England LIVE Score, 5th Ashes Test Day 5: Jacob Bethell Only Hope For ENG As AUS Smell Victory In Sydney

Hello and welcome in what will be the fifth and final day's play in what has been a one-sided Ashes series between Australia and England. The Sydney Test saw Jacob Bethell rock up with an unbeaten 142 but the Aussies have the upper-hand with two wickets remaining and a lead of 119 runs.
England would have been out of the contest had it not been for Bethell's exceptional batting display.
The 22-year-old, Barbados-born allrounder went to the crease in the first over of England’s second innings when Mitchell Starc trapped Zac Crawley lbw on the fifth ball.
He shared an 81-run second-wicket stand with Ben Duckett (42), 32 with Joe Root (6), 102 with Harry Brook (42) and 45 with Jamie Smith (26) to help England reach 302-8 at stumps on Day 4, a lead of 119 runs.
Australia vs England, 5th Ashes Test Day 5: Ball-By-Ball commentary
Australia vs England, 5th Ashes Test: Playing XIs
England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Will Jacks, Brydon Carse, Matthew Potts, Josh Tongue.
Australia: Travis Head, Jake Weatherald, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith (c), Usman Khawaja, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Beau Webster, Michael Neser, Mitchell Starc, Scott Boland.
The Ashes 2025-26: Live Streaming Details
The Day 2 of the fifth Ashes Test between Australia and England will be telecast on Star Sports. It will also be streamed live on the Jio Hotstar app and website in India.