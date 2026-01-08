Australia Vs England LIVE Score, 5th Ashes Test Day 5: Jacob Bethell Only Hope For ENG As AUS Smell Victory In Sydney

Australia vs England, 5th Ashes Test Day 5: Jacob Bethell remains England's only hope on the fifth and final day as they look to build more on their overnight lead of 119 with 2 wickets left. Check out the live score and updates, right here

Outlook Sports Desk
AUS Vs ENG 5th Ashes Test Day 4 pics-Jacob Bethell
England's Jacob Bethell celebrates after scoring a century during play on day four of the fifth and final Ashes cricket test between England and Australia in Sydney. | Photo: AP/Mark Baker
Hello and welcome in what will be the fifth and final day's play in what has been a one-sided Ashes series between Australia and England. The Sydney Test saw Jacob Bethell rock up with an unbeaten 142 but the Aussies have the upper-hand with two wickets remaining and a lead of 119 runs.

England would have been out of the contest had it not been for Bethell's exceptional batting display.

The 22-year-old, Barbados-born allrounder went to the crease in the first over of England’s second innings when Mitchell Starc trapped Zac Crawley lbw on the fifth ball.

He shared an 81-run second-wicket stand with Ben Duckett (42), 32 with Joe Root (6), 102 with Harry Brook (42) and 45 with Jamie Smith (26) to help England reach 302-8 at stumps on Day 4, a lead of 119 runs.

Australia vs England, 5th Ashes Test Day 5: Ball-By-Ball commentary

Australia vs England, 5th Ashes Test: Playing XIs

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Will Jacks, Brydon Carse, Matthew Potts, Josh Tongue.

Australia: Travis Head, Jake Weatherald, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith (c), Usman Khawaja, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Beau Webster, Michael Neser, Mitchell Starc, Scott Boland.

The Ashes 2025-26: Live Streaming Details

The Day 2 of the fifth Ashes Test between Australia and England will be telecast on Star Sports. It will also be streamed live on the Jio Hotstar app and website in India.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India.

Published At:
