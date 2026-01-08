SAG Awards 2026 (Actor Awards) Nominations List: One Battle After Another, The Studio Lead The Race

The SAG Awards 2026 nominations were announced. One Battle After Another leads in film, while The Studio dominates on the TV side.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
SAG Awards 2026 nominees
SAG Awards 2026 nominations list Photo: IMDb
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The nominations for the 32nd Actor Awards, formerly known as the Screen Actors Guild Awards, were announced on Wednesday morning.

  • The Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG Awards) underwent a name change last year.

  • SAG Awards (Actor Awards) are scheduled to take place on March 1, 2026.

The Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG Awards) underwent a name change last year. It is now called The Actor Awards. The nominations for the SAG-AFTRA’s newly named Actor Awards were announced on Wednesday (January 7) by Janelle James and Connor Storrie via Netflix's YouTube channel. The 32nd edition of the SAG Awards (Actor Awards) is scheduled to take place on March 1, 2026.

SAG Awards renamed as The Actor Awards - Netflix
SAG Awards Name Changed To The Actor Awards After Three Decades

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Paul Thomas Anderson’s black comedy One Battle After Another led the film nominations race with a total of seven nods, followed by Ryan Coogler’s musical horror Sinners, with five. Leonardo DiCaprio, Chase Infiniti, Teyana Taylor, Benicio del Toro, Sean Penn, Michael B. Jordan, Wunmi Mosaku and Miles Caton earned individual nominations for their performances in the films.

Frankenstein, Marty Supreme and Hamnet's casts also bagged nominations in the top film category of the SAG Awards.

In the TV categories, The Studio earned five nods, followed by The White Lotus and Adolescence with four noms apiece.

Related Content
Related Content

Here's the full list of 2026 SAG Awards nominations

Film

Cast

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Male actor in a leading role

Timothée Chalamet (Marty Supreme)

Leonardo DiCaprio (One Battle After Another)

Ethan Hawke (Blue Moon)

Michael B. Jordan (Sinners)

Jesse Plemons (Bugonia)

Female actor in a leading role

Jessie Buckley (Hamnet)

Rose Byrne (If I Had Legs I’d Kick You)

Kate Hudson (Song Sung Blue)

Chase Infiniti (One Battle After Another)

Emma Stone (Bugonia)

Male actor in a supporting role

Miles Caton (Sinners)

Benicio Del Toro (One Battle After Another)

Jacob Elordi (Frankenstein)

Paul Mescal (Hamnet)

Sean Penn (One Battle After Another)

Female actor in a supporting role

Odessa A’Zion (Marty Supreme)

Ariana Grande (Wicked: For Good)

Amy Madigan (Weapons)

Wunmi Mosaku (Sinners)

Teyana Taylor (One Battle After Another)

Stunt ensemble (Movies)

F1

Frankenstein

Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning

One Battle After Another

Sinners

One Battle After Another wins big at Critics Choice Awards 2026 - IMDB
Critics Choice Awards 2026: One Battle After Another Wins Best Picture; Adolescence, The Pitt Dominate In TV Categories

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Television

Drama ensemble

The Diplomat

Landman

The Pitt

Severance

The White Lotus

Comedy ensemble

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

The Studio

Male actor in a drama series

Sterling K. Brown (Paradise)

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)

Walton Goggins (The White Lotus)

Gary Oldman (Slow Horses)

Noah Wyle (The Pitt)

Female actor in a drama series

Britt Lower (Severance)

Parker Posey (The White Lotus)

Keri Russell (The Diplomat)

Rhea Seehorn (Pluribus)

Aimee Lou Wood (The White Lotus)

Male actor in a comedy series

Ike Barinholtz (The Studio)

Adam Brody (Nobody Wants This)

Ted Danson (A Man On The Inside)

Seth Rogen (The Studio)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Female actor in a comedy series

Kathryn Hahn (The Studio)

Catherine O’Hara (The Studio)

Jenna Ortega (Wednesday)

Jean Smart (Hacks)

Kristen Wiig (Palm Royale)

Male actor in a limited series or TV movie

Jason Bateman (Black Rabbit)

Owen Cooper (Adolescence)

Stephen Graham (Adolescence)

Charlie Hunnam (Monster: The Ed Gein Story)

Matthew Rhys (The Beast in Me)

Female actor in a limited series or TV movie

Claire Danes (The Beast in Me)

Erin Doherty (Adolescence)

Sarah Snook (All Her Fault)

Christine Tremarco (Adolescence)

Michelle Williams (Dying For Sex)

Stunt ensemble (Television)

Andor

Landman

The Last Of Us

Squid Game

Stranger Things

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 7 LIVE Score: Punjab Struggling Against Mumbai; Maharashtra Three Wickets Down

  2. Kerala Vs Tamil Nadu LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 7: KER Athish-Jagadeesan Build KER Innings

  3. Karnataka Vs Madhya Pradesh LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 7: Agarwal, Padikkal Give KAR Solid Start

  4. Bengal Vs Uttar Pradesh LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 7: Karan Takes Two As BEN Go Three Wickets Down

  5. Australia Vs England, 5th Ashes Test Day 5 Highlights: Jacob Bethell's Ton Goes In Vain As ENG Suffer 4-1 Series Defeat

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Australian Open 2026: Prize Money Hits All Time Record High - Check Details

  2. United Cup 2026: Bouzas Maneiro Stuns Gauff As Spain Take Early Control

  3. Australian Open 2026: Venus Williams Receives Wildcard, Will Become Oldest Player In Women's Draw

  4. Venus Williams Set For Australian Open Return After Receiving Wild-Card Entry

  5. United Cup 2026 Preview: Format, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know About Mixed Teams Tennis Event

Badminton News

  1. India Open BWF Super 750 Preview: Lakshya Face Ayush In First Round; PV Sindhu Up Against Linh Nguyen

  2. Malaysia Open 2026: Lakshya Sen Enters Round Of 16; Ayush Shetty Stuns Olympics Bronze Medallist Lee Zii Jia

  3. Krishna Nagar, Paralympics Gold Medallist, Gets Tattoo In Tribute To Badminton Journey

  4. Indian Badminton Year-Ender: Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag Deliver Highs As Youth Offer Hope In 2025

  5. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

Trending Stories

National News

  1. BSF Deploys 12-Ft Fencing At Chicken's Neck Amid Bangladesh Unrest

  2. No One Knows Which Dog Is In What Mood, Says Supreme Court On Stray Animals

  3. Encounter Breaks Out In J&K’s Kathua, 3 Jaish Terrorists Suspected Trapped

  4. Kolkata Weather Update: Cold Wave Intensifies; Further Temperature Dip Expected

  5. Jharkhand Marks Historic First With Participation At World Economic Forum, Davos

Entertainment News

  1. Supriya Pathak Interview | “If I Don’t Enjoy Watching What I’m Doing, I Cannot Expect The Audience To Enjoy it”

  2. Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star: Why Deepika Padukone Outshines Bollywood’s Glitterati

  3. The Housemaid Review | Seyfried & Sweeney Make Revenge Bloody, Raunchy & Deliciously Fun

  4. Ikkis Review | Raghavan’s Anti-War Drama Remains Sincere & Effective Amidst Deafening Jingoism

  5. 100 Years of Battleship Potemkin | Fascinating Fascism In Films, A Century On

US News

  1. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  2. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

  3. Trump Claims US Will 'Run Venezuela' After Maduro Capture

  4. World Reacts After US Strikes In Venezuela And 'Capture' Of President Nicolás Maduro

  5. Trump Says Maduro Captured, Flown Out, Even As Venezuela Seeks 'Proof of Life'

World News

  1. Emperor without Clothes: Trump's 'Crude' Pursuit Of Venezuelan Oil

  2. Trump’s Greenland Gambit Puts NATO To The Test

  3. Beyond Venezuela: The Growing List Of Countries In Trump’s Crosshairs

  4. Oxford University Press Apologises For Hurtful Portrayal Of Shivaji Maharaj

  5. Béla Tarr, Legendary Hungarian Filmmaker And Pioneer Of 'Slow Cinema', Passes Away At 70

Latest Stories

  1. Venezuela Declares Week Of Mourning For US Raid Victims

  2. Oxford University Press Apologises For Hurtful Portrayal Of Shivaji Maharaj

  3. Béla Tarr, Legendary Hungarian Filmmaker And Pioneer Of 'Slow Cinema', Passes Away At 70

  4. BSF Deploys 12-Ft Fencing At Chicken's Neck Amid Bangladesh Unrest

  5. Delhi Weather Update: Cold Day Conditions Persist With Dense Fog

  6. Uttarakhand CM Dhami Vows Full Cooperation In Ankita Bhandari Murder Case

  7. Saudi Coalition Launches Limited Strikes On Houthi Targets In Yemen

  8. Ikkis Box Office Collection Day 6: Agastya Nanda's Film Remains Steady, Crosses Rs 20 Crore Mark