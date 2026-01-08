SAG Awards 2026 (Actor Awards) Nominations List: One Battle After Another, The Studio Lead The Race

The nominations for the 32nd Actor Awards, formerly known as the Screen Actors Guild Awards, were announced on Wednesday morning.
The Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG Awards) underwent a name change last year. It is now called The Actor Awards. The nominations for the SAG-AFTRA’s newly named Actor Awards were announced on Wednesday (January 7) by Janelle James and Connor Storrie via Netflix's YouTube channel. The 32nd edition of the SAG Awards (Actor Awards) is scheduled to take place on March 1, 2026.
Paul Thomas Anderson’s black comedy One Battle After Another led the film nominations race with a total of seven nods, followed by Ryan Coogler’s musical horror Sinners, with five. Leonardo DiCaprio, Chase Infiniti, Teyana Taylor, Benicio del Toro, Sean Penn, Michael B. Jordan, Wunmi Mosaku and Miles Caton earned individual nominations for their performances in the films.
Frankenstein, Marty Supreme and Hamnet's casts also bagged nominations in the top film category of the SAG Awards.
In the TV categories, The Studio earned five nods, followed by The White Lotus and Adolescence with four noms apiece.
Here's the full list of 2026 SAG Awards nominations
Film
Cast
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Male actor in a leading role
Timothée Chalamet (Marty Supreme)
Ethan Hawke (Blue Moon)
Michael B. Jordan (Sinners)
Jesse Plemons (Bugonia)
Female actor in a leading role
Jessie Buckley (Hamnet)
Rose Byrne (If I Had Legs I’d Kick You)
Kate Hudson (Song Sung Blue)
Chase Infiniti (One Battle After Another)
Emma Stone (Bugonia)
Male actor in a supporting role
Miles Caton (Sinners)
Benicio Del Toro (One Battle After Another)
Jacob Elordi (Frankenstein)
Paul Mescal (Hamnet)
Sean Penn (One Battle After Another)
Female actor in a supporting role
Odessa A’Zion (Marty Supreme)
Ariana Grande (Wicked: For Good)
Amy Madigan (Weapons)
Wunmi Mosaku (Sinners)
Teyana Taylor (One Battle After Another)
Stunt ensemble (Movies)
F1
Frankenstein
Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Television
Drama ensemble
The Diplomat
Landman
The Pitt
Severance
The White Lotus
Comedy ensemble
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
The Studio
Male actor in a drama series
Sterling K. Brown (Paradise)
Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)
Walton Goggins (The White Lotus)
Gary Oldman (Slow Horses)
Noah Wyle (The Pitt)
Female actor in a drama series
Britt Lower (Severance)
Parker Posey (The White Lotus)
Keri Russell (The Diplomat)
Rhea Seehorn (Pluribus)
Aimee Lou Wood (The White Lotus)
Male actor in a comedy series
Ike Barinholtz (The Studio)
Adam Brody (Nobody Wants This)
Ted Danson (A Man On The Inside)
Seth Rogen (The Studio)
Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)
Female actor in a comedy series
Kathryn Hahn (The Studio)
Catherine O’Hara (The Studio)
Jenna Ortega (Wednesday)
Jean Smart (Hacks)
Kristen Wiig (Palm Royale)
Male actor in a limited series or TV movie
Jason Bateman (Black Rabbit)
Owen Cooper (Adolescence)
Stephen Graham (Adolescence)
Charlie Hunnam (Monster: The Ed Gein Story)
Matthew Rhys (The Beast in Me)
Female actor in a limited series or TV movie
Claire Danes (The Beast in Me)
Erin Doherty (Adolescence)
Sarah Snook (All Her Fault)
Christine Tremarco (Adolescence)
Michelle Williams (Dying For Sex)
Stunt ensemble (Television)
Andor
Landman
The Last Of Us
Squid Game
Stranger Things