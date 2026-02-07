Bangladesh’s Master Wins Big Screen Award At Rotterdam Film Festival 2026

Rezwan Shahriar Sumit’s Bangladeshi film Master won the Big Screen award at the International Film Festival Rotterdam (IFFR).
Bangladesh's Master achieved a major feat at the International Film Festival Rotterdam (IFFR). Directed by Rezwan Shahriar Sumit, the political thriller clinched the Big Screen Award in the festival’s prestigious Big Screen Competition section.
Set in Bangladesh’s July Revolution, Master is about a teacher who gets involved in Bangladesh politics. It stars Nasir Uddin Khan in the lead role.
The Big Screen Award comprises a €15,000 ($17k) cash prize for the filmmakers. IFFR also offers €15,000 to the Dutch distributor that acquires the film’s local distribution rights, per Deadline.
Master wins Big Screen Award at Rotterdam Film Festival
Jan-Willem van Ewijk, Sara Ishaq, Loes Luca, Chris Oosterom and Mila Schlingemann, who were part of the jury, heaped praise on both the story and Khan's performance.
“This is a universal story about a person striving to hold onto their moral compass, only to be reshaped by the persuasive and destructive forces of power and capitalism,” read the jury statement.
“What begins as a seemingly straightforward tale of idealism versus corruption unfolds into something far more complex and layered. With colourful strokes and surrounded by lively, authentic extras, the main character masterfully embodies this moral ambiguity through a superb leading performance, revealing how power ultimately has its way.”
Bangladeshi actress Azmeri Haque, who is also part of the cast of Master, shared pictures from the award ceremony on Facebook and wrote, "And we won the Big screen award ! Congratulations to our director Rezwan Shahriar Sumit and the whole team! What a great day for bangladesh! (sic).
Here's the list of IFFR 2026 winners
Tiger Competition award
Variations on a Theme (S Afr-Neth-Qat) dirs. Jason Jacobs and Devon Delmar
Special jury awards
La belle année (Swe-Nor) dir. Angelica Ruffier
Supporting Role (Geo-Est-Turkey-Switz-US) dir. Ana Urushadze
Big Screen award
Master (Ban) dir. Rezwan Shahriar Sumit
Fipresci award
Supporting Role (Geo-Est-Turkey-Switz-US) dir. Ana Urushadze
Neptac award
i grew an inch when my father died (Phil) dir. P. R. Monencillo Patindol
Youth jury award
Ah Girl (Sing) dir. Ang Geck Geck Priscilla
The 55th edition of the International Film Festival Rotterdam kicked off on January 29 and will run till February 8.