IFFR 2026: Home Review | A Room Not Of One's Own

We meet Maja at five and leave her as a successful adult artist in Denmark. Tara Čubrilo puts in a disarmingly heartbreaking performance as she carries Maja from her days of innocence to the heaviness of adulthood that overshadows her within the span of a year living abroad. Maja’s life appears, on the surface, to vindicate her father’s gamble. But beneath that success lies a persistent fracture. For those who migrated young (or grew up in families that led to one’s early parentification), Maja’s experience will resonate sharply. Maja assimilates better than her parents because of her age. But she grows up too fast as her parents’ burdens become hers. She translates everywhere for her parents, from helping them navigate ideas of trade unions to the realities of abortion. She becomes a bridge between her parents and the world.