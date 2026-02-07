Prasanth Ezhavan Wins First PK Rosy Film Award For Oru Jaathi Pillerishta

Earlier in an interview with SCREEN, Ezhavan said, “While Kerala, which claims to be caste-free, swiftly implemented the EWS reservation after Parliament nod, the MK Stalin-led government in Tamil Nadu has firmly resisted its implementation. Interestingly, the same Left parties that enforced it here are political allies of the DMK there. Both the Communist Party of India (CPI) and CPI (Marxist) have effectively surrendered themselves to savarna Hindutva.”