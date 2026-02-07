Prasanth Ezhavan Wins First PK Rosy Film Award For Oru Jaathi Pillerishta

Prasanth Ezhavan, the Malayalam director of Oru Jaathi Pillerishta, has been honoured with the first PK Rosy Film Award.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Prasanth Ezhavan
Prasanth Ezhavan wins first PK Rosy film award for Oru Jaathi Pillerishta Photo: Instagram
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Prasanth Ezhavan, the director of Oru Jaathi Pillerishta, has been honoured with the first PK Rosy Film Award.

  • The award comes with a cash prize of Rs 25,000 along with a citation.

  • The film strongly criticises the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) reservation policy.

Director Prasanth Ezhavan has been awarded the first PK Rosy film award for his debut independent Malayalam directorial, Oru Jaathi Pillerishta. PK Rosy Foundation instituted the award in memory of the first female actor in Malayalam cinema.

The award comes with a cash prize of Rs 25,000 along with a citation, according to reports.

Oru Jaathi Pillerishta is set in the background of the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) reservation in educational institutions and government jobs, and its impact on students from Dalit and Other Backward Classes (OBC).

Cher accepts the lifetime achievement award during the 68th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026, in Los Angeles. - (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Grammys 2026: Cher Receives Lifetime Achievement Award, Says 'Never Give Up On Your Dreams'

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Ezhavan strongly opposed the EWS reservation, passed by the Parliament in 2019. It was criticised by many as the marginalised are still struggling in society for their identity and presence.

Earlier in an interview with SCREEN, Ezhavan said, “While Kerala, which claims to be caste-free, swiftly implemented the EWS reservation after Parliament nod, the MK Stalin-led government in Tamil Nadu has firmly resisted its implementation. Interestingly, the same Left parties that enforced it here are political allies of the DMK there. Both the Communist Party of India (CPI) and CPI (Marxist) have effectively surrendered themselves to savarna Hindutva.”

Related Content
Related Content

Prasanth said that his former comrades helped him financially for the project, raising Rs 6 lakh through crowdfunding, and he borrowed an additional Rs 6 lakh to complete it.

Oru Jaathi Pillerishta was initially titled Chokkoothi Monum Panna Pelayanum Oru Theevravaadi Kaakkayum. It was derogatory terms for Ezhavas, Dalits and Muslims. He changed the title, expecting it might face backlash.

Although the Kerala High Court later stayed the proceedings, the timing of the case sparked intense debate. - Credits- X/@WCC_Cinema
Battling The Old Guard, Women In Malayalam Cinema Push For Change

BY N.K. Bhoopesh

For the unversed, Prasanth Ezhavan is the son of Pushpakaran and Baby of Madathinkal, Kodungallur. He was a former member of the All India Students’ Federation (AISF), the student wing of the CPI.

His other works in the Malayalam film industry include Vela and Maharani (2023).

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Pakistan Vs Netherlands LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Saim Ayub Dismissed | PAK 38/1 (4 Ovs), NED 147

  2. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Day 2 LIVE Score, QFs: Mumbai Hunt Wickets Against Karnataka; MP Eye Positive Start

  3. West Indies Vs Scotland LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Two‑Time Champs Begin Campaign Against Associates

  4. RCB Receive $1.8 Billion Bid From Manchester United Owners After WPL 2026 Success

  5. India Vs USA, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Key Battles To Watch Out For In Group A Clash

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Alcaraz Joins Tennis Greats: From Kangaroo Tattoo To More Spanish Glory – Check Australian Open Champion's Wish List

  2. What Next For Carlos Alcaraz? Calendar Slam Talks Grow After Spaniard's Historic Australian Open Win

  3. Australian Open 2026 Prize Money: How Much Will Men's Singles Winner Carlos Alcaraz Earn?

  4. Australian Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Defeats Novak Djokovic To Complete Career Grand Slam At 22 Years Old

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Novak Djokovic Highlights, Australian Open Final: Spaniard Conquers Melbourne, Completes Career Slam

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Anxious About Caste Survey, Bihar’s Bhumihars Seek Change In Name

  2. André Béteille And The Moral Architecture Of Indian Sociology

  3. Major Fire Breaks Out At NDMC Godown In Delhi’s Safdarjung Area

  4. Adivasi Villagers Protest Eviction Notices In Thane Belt Of Sanjay Gandhi National Park

  5. Day In Pics: February 06, 2026

Entertainment News

  1. The 2016 Throwback: How Courage Has Drifted To The Margins Of Bollywood In 2026

  2. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

  3. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

  4. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  5. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

US News

  1. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  2. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  3. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

  4. Trump Announces Trade Deal With India, Tariffs Cut To 18% From 25%

  5. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

World News

  1. Why The India–EU Trade Pact Matters More Than The Moment

  2. US-India Trade Deal: Time To Broaden Base Of India-Russia Economic Ties

  3. Where Roses Bloom In The Shadow of Oil Politics

  4. 12 Killed In Suicide Bombing At Shia Mosque In Islamabad During Friday Prayers

  5. Islamabad Shia Mosque Suicide Bombing: Death Toll Rises To 31, 169 Injured

Latest Stories

  1. Book Review Of The Robe And The Sword: How Buddhist Extremism Is Shaping Modern Asia

  2. Independent Bihar MP Pappu Yadav Arrested in 1995 Forgery Case

  3. Mardaani 3: YRF Issues Clarification On Accusations Of Using Delhi's Missing People Report As Paid Promotions

  4. Amit Shah Reviews J&K Security, Pushes Youth Outreach, De-radicalisation

  5. Hera Pheri 3: South Producer Moves Madras HC Against Firoz Nadiadwala For Allegedly Violating Copyright Agreements

  6. Pakistan Vs Netherlands Toss Update, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: PAK Bowl First In Colombo - Check Playing XIs

  7. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Day 2 LIVE Score, QFs: Mumbai Hunt Wickets Against Karnataka; MP Eye Positive Start

  8. Pakistan Vs Netherlands LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Saim Ayub Dismissed | PAK 38/1 (4 Ovs), NED 147