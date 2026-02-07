Prasanth Ezhavan Wins First PK Rosy Film Award For Oru Jaathi Pillerishta

Prasanth Ezhavan, the director of Oru Jaathi Pillerishta, has been honoured with the first PK Rosy Film Award.
The award comes with a cash prize of Rs 25,000 along with a citation.
The film strongly criticises the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) reservation policy.
Director Prasanth Ezhavan has been awarded the first PK Rosy film award for his debut independent Malayalam directorial, Oru Jaathi Pillerishta. PK Rosy Foundation instituted the award in memory of the first female actor in Malayalam cinema.
The award comes with a cash prize of Rs 25,000 along with a citation, according to reports.
Oru Jaathi Pillerishta is set in the background of the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) reservation in educational institutions and government jobs, and its impact on students from Dalit and Other Backward Classes (OBC).
Ezhavan strongly opposed the EWS reservation, passed by the Parliament in 2019. It was criticised by many as the marginalised are still struggling in society for their identity and presence.
Earlier in an interview with SCREEN, Ezhavan said, “While Kerala, which claims to be caste-free, swiftly implemented the EWS reservation after Parliament nod, the MK Stalin-led government in Tamil Nadu has firmly resisted its implementation. Interestingly, the same Left parties that enforced it here are political allies of the DMK there. Both the Communist Party of India (CPI) and CPI (Marxist) have effectively surrendered themselves to savarna Hindutva.”
Prasanth said that his former comrades helped him financially for the project, raising Rs 6 lakh through crowdfunding, and he borrowed an additional Rs 6 lakh to complete it.
Oru Jaathi Pillerishta was initially titled Chokkoothi Monum Panna Pelayanum Oru Theevravaadi Kaakkayum. It was derogatory terms for Ezhavas, Dalits and Muslims. He changed the title, expecting it might face backlash.
For the unversed, Prasanth Ezhavan is the son of Pushpakaran and Baby of Madathinkal, Kodungallur. He was a former member of the All India Students’ Federation (AISF), the student wing of the CPI.
His other works in the Malayalam film industry include Vela and Maharani (2023).