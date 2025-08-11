Battling The Old Guard, Women In Malayalam Cinema Push For Change

The case was filed against actor Shwetha Menon for obscenity, which has been part of the backlash for women stepping into key positions in Malayalam cinema.

N K Bhoopesh
Updated on:
Shwetha Menon case, Sandra Thomas controversy, Women empowerment in Indian cinema
Although the Kerala High Court later stayed the proceedings, the timing of the case sparked intense debate. Photo: Credits- X/@WCC_Cinema
Summary
• Cases against actor Shwetha Menon and action against producer Sandra Thomas are criticised as part of desperate attempts by some to cling to power

• Backlash against women stepping into key positions in film organisations

• More women coming to fight the old guard as a sign of empowerment

What has changed in Malayalam cinema after the Hema Commission investigated sexual harassment and gender discrimination, and the submission of its report? “A lot,” say women in the industry. They believe the ongoing controversies surrounding the elections to the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) and the Kerala Film Producers Association (KFPA) are, in part, a backlash against women taking on key roles within the film sector.

Last week, a case was filed against actor Shwetha Menon for allegedly earning money through “vulgar or obscene” films. The complaint, lodged by Martin Menachery with the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Ernakulam, led the court to direct the police to register the case. Although the Kerala High Court later stayed the proceedings, the timing of the case sparked intense debate.

The case emerged soon after Shwetha submitted her nomination for the post of president of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), with the election scheduled for August 15. Public support for Shwetha was growing, and the prospect of the influential association getting its first woman president appeared strong. Ironically, the films the complainant mentioned in his notice were censored and released 15 years ago!

Sandra Thomas is one of the few women producers in the Malayalam industry. Sandra’s trouble started last year, when she urged industry leaders to clarify their stance on the Hema Commission report, which detailed harassment and lobbying in the industry. She then went on to attack the producer association leaders for neglecting the concerns of the women filmmakers. She slammed the association as anti-woman. She was then expelled from the organisation, but Sandra approached the court and got it stayed.

Last week, the association rejected her nomination for the post of president and treasurer, citing technical reasons. Sandra has approached the court against the disqualification from contesting elections. In short, what began as a move to have better accountability in Kerala Film Producers’ Association has now escalated into a full-blown legal battle.

“This is a significant moment in Malayalam cinema. Women are stepping into key positions in powerful associations and are no longer willing to remain in the background,” says Deedi Damodaran, writer and member of the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC). “This change is the outcome of years of discussions, deliberations, conclaves, and countless struggles by women artists and technicians after the Hema Commission,” she tells Outlook.

AMMA has issued directives to its members against talking to the media regarding the election. Shwetha, in her petition filed in the High Court, said that the case against her is politically motivated, aimed at damaging her chances of becoming the first president of the AMMA. “The complaint and FIR were filed shortly after the time for withdrawal of nominations, which raises suspicion”, the petition pointed out. The High Court later stayed the proceedings against the actor.

According to her, “We are in a churning period. The aggression displayed by some is a desperate attempt to cling to power, and they are being exposed. Whether or not one agrees with the stance of the women challenging the entrenched power structures of these associations, what matters most is that they are stepping forward and asking questions. This deeply unsettles those in power.” Deedi views these developments as signs of women's empowerment.

“The case against Shwetha is intended to sabotage her chance of winning the elections. The case is part of this. Some people do not want a woman to lead their association. But actors like Mammootty and Mohanlal are in favour of women leading, says actor Maala Parvathi. A lot has changed in recent years when it comes to women’s representation and empowerment. But the fact remains that there is a built-in misogyny prevailing in the film world,” she told Outlook.

Apart from AMMA and Kerala Film Producers Association, there are other groupings like the Kerala Film Exhibitors Federation and the All Kerala Distributors Association. “All these associations work hand in glove. If we dare to challenge any of these organisations, then others will make it difficult for us to complete a film. All organisations are controlled by a group of people. So far as we are submissive to them, everything is fine. But once we start asking questions or registering our opinion, then the trouble will start,” says Sandra Thomas. “I decided to take on this caucus because I believe in justice. There is a concerted attempt by the powerful to discredit independent women. They will employ all tactics to tarnish them. That is what I am experiencing now. But I will continue to fight,” Sandra tells Outlook.

These words capture the formidable challenges faced by women in Malayalam cinema. Yet, despite the roadblocks, they continue to push boundaries even as the battles intensify.

Published At:
