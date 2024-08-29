AMMA, The ‘Mother’ Who Failed Its Wards 

The recent Hema Committee report on sexual harassment and other issues in Malayalam cinema refers to the existence of a power group within the industry, which was dismissed promptly by the men at the top in AMMA. However, the allegation that AMMA is an organisation of powerful men in the industry holds water. In the first executive committee formed in 1994, there were 17 members including one woman. From the information available on the website, it is clear that not even in a single three-year term of the executive committee till date has the number of women members exceeded three. Besides this, the women who get entry into the executive have often been actors who are not active in the industry, with very few exceptions. For instance, Cuckoo Parameswaran who has been a member since 2006 to 2018 has not been active in the industry for over three decades. The voices of women have not been heard representing the organisation. In press conferences and public programmes, it is the leading male actors who are office bearers of the organisation speking on behalf of the organisation and the industry.