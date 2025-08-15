Kuwait Methanol Tragedy: 13 Dead, 21 Lose Vision After Drinking Illicit Alcohol

Methanol poisoning from illicit liquor in Kuwait has killed 13 and left 21 with vision loss, with around 40 Indians hospitalised, the Indian embassy confirms.

Outlook News Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
kuwait alcohol incident, kuwait alcohol news, world news, middle east news, Kuwait alcohol poisoning
A wave of methanol poisoning linked to contaminated alcohol in Kuwait has left 13 people dead and at least 21 others blind or with severe vision loss, according to the country’s health ministry. The victims are among dozens admitted to hospitals since the weekend after consuming illicit liquor, with Indian nationals making up a significant proportion of those affected.

Reuters and AFP reported that 63 people, all from Asian nationalities, have been hospitalised since Saturday with symptoms of poisoning. Of these, 51 required immediate kidney dialysis, and 31 needed mechanical ventilation to support breathing. Health officials said the patients had consumed alcohol brewed in illegal facilities, where production often takes place without any safety oversight.

The toxic effects have been severe, with fatalities and long-term damage among survivors. Methanol, a toxic industrial alcohol, can cause permanent blindness, organ failure, or death even in small quantities if consumed.

Indians among those affected

On August 13, the Embassy of India in Kuwait confirmed that around 40 Indian nationals have been admitted to various hospitals in the past few days. “There have been some fatalities, some are in a critical condition while others are recovering,” the embassy said in a statement on X. Officials added that they are in contact with Kuwaiti authorities to obtain more details about the victims and their treatment.

While Kuwaiti authorities have not officially released the nationalities of the dead, unconfirmed reports suggest that some of the victims may be Malayalis and Tamilians, along with nationals from Nepal.

Kuwait has enforced a strict ban on alcohol imports since 1964. In the 1980s, laws criminalising alcohol consumption were introduced, with penalties including fines and imprisonment. Despite this, illicit alcohol continues to be produced and consumed in the country, often in small, concealed brewing setups that operate without regulation or quality control.

According to Reuters, such illegal production carries a high risk of methanol contamination. Methanol is cheaper than ethanol and sometimes used by bootleg producers to increase volume or potency, but it is highly toxic to humans.

The Gulf state has a large expatriate population, many of whom work in sectors such as construction, domestic service, and retail. Workers from India, Nepal, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka make up a substantial portion of this workforce. Migrant communities are often among the consumers of illicit alcohol in the absence of legal alternatives.

Authorities have not disclosed whether any arrests have been made in connection with the incident. Investigations into the source of the contaminated liquor are ongoing.

Published At:
