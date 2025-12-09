UAE Vs Kuwait Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup: Group C Laggards Face Must-Win Scenario In Race For Quarters

UAE Vs Kuwait Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup 2025: United Arab Emirates train ahead their Group C match in Doha. Photo: X/UAE NT

Welcome to our live coverage of the third and final matchday of FIFA Arab Cup 2025, with United Arab Emirates taking on Kuwait at the Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar on Tuesday (December 9). The two teams have garnered just one point apiece so far and need to win tonight, to have any hopes of qualifying for the quarter-finals from Group C. They also need Egypt to not win against Jordan, who have already sealed their last-eight berth, in a concurrent match. Follow the live football scores and updates from the UAE vs KUW match.

LIVE UPDATES