UAE Vs Kuwait Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup: Group C Laggards Face Must-Win Scenario In Race For Quarters
UAE Vs Kuwait Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup 2025: Placed third and fourth, respectively in Group C currently, United Arab Emirates and Kuwait's hopes rest on victory as well as a favourable result in the Egypt vs Jordan clash. Catch all the action from the UAE vs KUW football match at the Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar
UAE Vs Kuwait Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup 2025: United Arab Emirates train ahead their Group C match in Doha. Photo: X/UAE NT
Welcome to our live coverage of the third and final matchday of FIFA Arab Cup 2025, with United Arab Emirates taking on Kuwait at the Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar on Tuesday (December 9). The two teams have garnered just one point apiece so far and need to win tonight, to have any hopes of qualifying for the quarter-finals from Group C. They also need Egypt to not win against Jordan, who have already sealed their last-eight berth, in a concurrent match. Follow the live football scores and updates from the UAE vs KUW match.
LIVE UPDATES
UAE Vs Kuwait Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup: Greetings!
Good evening and welcome, everyone. The FIFA Arab Cup is now into its last day of group-stage action, with two quarter-final slots remaining. In the first of four encounters, UAE will lock horns with Kuwait in Group C. Stay with us for the build-up and live updates.