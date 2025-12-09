Egypt 0-3 Jordan Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup: JOR Turn Up Heat With Three-Goal Lead

Egypt Vs Jordan Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup 2025: The Pharaohs face a must-win scenario. Photo: X/Egypt National Team

Welcome to our live coverage of the third and final matchday of FIFA Arab Cup 2025, with Egypt facing Jordan at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar on Tuesday (December 9). Jordan (6 points) are already guaranteed of the top spot in Group C and a quarter-final spot, while Egypt (2 points) are second and must win to secure the other last-eight berth from the group. Anything short of victory for the Pharaohs would leave the door ajar for either United Arab Emirates or Kuwait, who are locking horns in a concurrent fixture, to overtake them and zoom into the knockouts. Follow the live football scores and updates from the EGY vs JOR match.

9 Dec 2025, 10:08:57 pm IST Full Time | Egypt 0-3 Jordan منتخب النشامى إلى ربع نهائي كأس العرب FIFA 2025 بالعلامة الكاملة



9 Dec 2025, 09:50:40 pm IST Egypt Vs Jordan Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup: 90+2' GOALLL EGY 0-3 JOR Jordan strike again! Ali Olwan steps up and calmly converts a penalty, sending the keeper the wrong way. Score jumps to 3–0, and the Jordan fans are absolutely buzzing, Egypt now face a mountain to climb in the final minutes.

9 Dec 2025, 09:30:25 pm IST Egypt Vs Jordan Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup: 71' EGY 0-2 JOR In the 71st minute, Jordan make a change, Hajabi comes on, replacing Abu Dahab M. Fresh legs on the pitch as they look to maintain their lead and keep Egypt chasing.

9 Dec 2025, 08:59:07 pm IST Egypt Vs Jordan Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup: Half-Time | EGY 0-2 JOR Half-time whistle goes and Jordan jog off looking like they own the night, 2–0 up, full of swagger, and barely breaking stride. Egypt head down the tunnel with a lot to fix and even more to chase. Big team talk coming their way.

9 Dec 2025, 08:56:40 pm IST Egypt Vs Jordan Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup: 41' GOALLL EGY 0-2 JOR And just like that, the stadium tilts Jordan’s way again! In the 41st minute, Shararh bursts through and buries the second, finishing off a clever setup from Ersan A. Egypt freeze for a heartbeat, Jordan don’t, and the scoreline flips to a commanding 2–0. The noise from the Jordan end? Absolutely roaring now.

9 Dec 2025, 08:39:54 pm IST Egypt Vs Jordan Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup: 35' EGY 0-1 JOR Egypt push forward with real urgency now, throwing bodies up the pitch and snapping into every loose ball as they hunt that equaliser. You can sense the desperation turning into determination, every touch feels like it could be the one that breaks Jordan open.

9 Dec 2025, 08:28:22 pm IST Egypt Vs Jordan Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup: 19' GOALLLL EGY 0-1 JOR Jordan spring to life as Mohammad Abu Hasheesh pounces in the 19th minute, slipping the ball home with the kind of calm finishing that shuts the whole stadium up for a second before it erupts. Jordan draw first blood, and suddenly the tempo jumps a notch, you can feel the confidence ripple through their passes now.

9 Dec 2025, 08:03:33 pm IST Egypt Vs Jordan Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup: Kick-Off! The match gets underway at the Al Bayt Stadium. Egypt have their destiny in their own hands, and know that an early goal would go a long way in calming their nerves.

9 Dec 2025, 08:00:28 pm IST Egypt Vs Jordan Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup: Moments Away... The pre-match rituals are out of the way. The national anthems are sung and the two teams' players shake hands. Kick-off coming up next.

9 Dec 2025, 07:36:20 pm IST Egypt Vs Jordan Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup: In Doha... As already mentioned, UAE will face Kuwait, also at 8pm IST. All Egypt need is a win to advance to the quarter-finals, regardless of the result of the UAE vs Kuwait match. But any other result would mean wither UAE or Kuwait can overtake them to the second spot, with a win tonight.

9 Dec 2025, 07:11:05 pm IST Egypt Vs Jordan Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup: Group C Points Table Jordan are already through to the quarter-finals with two wins and six perfect points. Egypt are second with two points, while UAE and Kuwait have one apiece. With only two teams advancing to the knockouts, it's a three-way fight between Egypt, UAE and Kuwait for that second slot. FIFA website

9 Dec 2025, 06:52:06 pm IST Egypt Vs Jordan Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup: Start Time, Streaming The match will kick off at 8pm IST. The Egypt vs Jordan, FIFA Arab Cup clash will be live streamed on the Alkass Sports YouTube channel in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in the country.