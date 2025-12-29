The Ashes: ICC Rates MCG Pitch ‘Unsatisfactory’ After Bowler-Dominated Boxing Day Test

The Ashes 2025-26: The ICC has handed the Melbourne Cricket Ground one demerit point after rating the pitch for the fourth Ashes Test as “Unsatisfactory”, following a bowler-dominated contest that ended inside two days

England's Brydon Carse, right, completes a caught and bowled on Australia's Michael Neser, left, on Day 2 of their Ashes cricket test match in Melbourne, Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025. | Photo: AP/Hamish Blair
  • Melbourne Cricket Ground handed one demerit point by ICC after Boxing Day pitch deemed ‘Unsatisfactory’

  • The Boxing Day Test finished in just 142 overs, with 36 wickets falling across two days

  • Match referee Jeff Crowe ruled the MCG surface excessively favoured bowlers

The Ashes 2025-26: The ICC has officially rated the pitch used for the fourth Ashes Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) as “Unsatisfactory”, handing the iconic venue one demerit point under its Pitch and Outfield Monitoring Process.

The decision was confirmed on Monday following the submission of the match assessment report by referee Jeff Crowe.

“The pitch at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, the venue for the fourth Ashes Test, has been deemed ‘Unsatisfactory’ with the venue handed one demerit point under the ICC Pitch and Outfield Monitoring Process,” the ICC said in a statement.

As per ICC regulations, the accumulation of six demerit points within a five-year period would result in a 12-month suspension from hosting international cricket, placing the spotlight firmly on pitch preparation standards at one of the game’s most historic venues.

Boxing Day Test Ends In Two Days

The Boxing Day Test was completed inside two days, with England securing a four-wicket victory in a contest overwhelmingly dominated by bowlers. A staggering 20 wickets fell on the opening day, followed by 16 more on day two, with the entire match concluding after just 142 overs.

Remarkably, not a single batter from either side managed to score a half-century – an exceptionally rare occurrence in modern Test cricket, particularly at the MCG, which has traditionally been regarded as a batting-friendly surface.

“The MCG pitch was too much in favour of the bowlers,” Crowe said, explaining the rationale behind the rating. “With 20 wickets falling on the first day, 16 on the second day and no batter even reaching a half-century, the pitch was ‘Unsatisfactory’ as per the guidelines and the venue gets one demerit point.”

ICC guidelines stipulate that even when conditions favour seam or spin, pitches must still offer a fair contest between bat and ball – a benchmark the MCG surface failed to meet during the Test.

Criticism From Both Camps

The pitch attracted criticism from players and administrators alike. England captain Ben Stokes said the surface “wasn’t great for the game”, while Cricket Australia described it as “bad for business”.

Despite England’s victory – their first Test win in Australia since 2011 – the result had no impact on the outcome of the Ashes series. Australia had already retained the urn by winning the first three Tests to establish an unassailable 3-0 lead.

Attention now turns to the fifth and final Ashes Test, scheduled to be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 4.

(With PTI Inputs)

