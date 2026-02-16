Sri Lanka Vs Australia, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Pallekele Stadium Pitch Report, Kandy Weather Forecast; Check Prediction

Australia are coming on the back of an embarrassing 23-run defeat against African minnows Zimbabwe. The last time it happened at the T20 World Cup was during the 2007 edition in South Africa

Co-hosts Sri Lanka face their toughest opponent yet in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 when they welcome an injury depleted Australia side for match number 30 of the tournament at the Pallekele International Stadium in Kandy.

Australia are coming on the back of an embarrassing 23-run defeat against African minnows Zimbabwe. The last time it happened at the T20 World Cup was during the 2007 edition in South Africa.

The Aussies are without three of their most important bowlers Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazelwood and regular captain Pat Cummins, who was pulled out of the squad, days before the start of the tournament.

As a result, captaincy was handed over to Mitchell Marsh for the World Cup but the all-rounder, too, got ruled out due to a severe injury on the day of Australia's opener against Ireland.

Steve Smith has joined the Australian squad in Colombo and he could be making his first appearance at the 20-team event soon. If they are to qualify for the Super 8s, then Australian must win against Sri Lanka and Oman both in their remaining Group B matches.

Sri Lanka Vs Australia, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Pallekele International Stadium Pitch Report

The Pallekele surface is balanced, offering bounce and early help for pacers. While it is a good pitch for stroke play with the average first innings total of 166, it slows down as the match progresses, favoring spinners and cutters. High humidity is expected and batting first is statistically more successful.

Sri Lanka Vs Australia, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Kandy Weather Forecast

In Kandy, it is currently 26 degree Celsius and cloudy. Today's forecast remains cloudy with a high of 26°C and a low of 19°C. There is a 10% chance of rain during the day, increasing to 35% at night. Winds are from the east at 6 mph.

Sri Lanka Vs Australia, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Squads

Australia: Josh Inglis (WK), Travis Head(c), Cameron Green, Tim David, Glenn Maxwell, Matt Renshaw, Marcus Stoinis, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Marsh, Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis (WK), Pavan Rathnayake, Dasun Shanaka (C), Kamindu Mendis, Dunith Wellalage, Dushan Hemantha, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka, Pramod Madushan, Janith Liyanage

