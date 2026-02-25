Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup Super 8: Colombo Hourly Weather Forecast And R. Premadasa Stadium Pitch Report

Sri Lanka face New Zealand in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eight on Wednesday, 25 February
Colombo weather: Mostly cloudy during the day, clearing after 8:00 pm, with temperatures around 27–29°C and no rain expected
R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium pitch: A balanced surface with early help for pace
Sri Lanka face New Zealand in the Super Eight match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 at R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, 25 February.
Both teams are under serious pressure. New Zealand return after an eight-day break, while Sri Lanka are reeling from being bowled out for 95 against England, a defeat that has left the co-hosts staring at elimination.
Sri Lanka need an immediate course correction. Early batting fluency has been replaced by confusion and poor choices on a tricky surface, triggering another collapse and reviving ghosts they thought were buried.
If we look at the New Zealand vs Sri Lanka head-to-head stats, NZ hold the edge, but Sri Lanka cannot be taken lightly.
New Zealand arrive as the more settled side, backed by form and history, though Colombo’s spin-friendly conditions will test their adaptability. Sri Lanka are in must-win territory, while New Zealand have some breathing room, but won’t want to leave qualification to other results.
Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Colombo Hourly Weather Forecast
The weather in Colombo on Wednesday is expected to be mostly cloudy during the day, with temperatures around 29°C, before clearing up in the evening. From 8:00 pm onwards, conditions should be clear, with the temperature dropping to about 27°C, no chance of rain, high humidity at 83%, and light winds blowing at around 11 km/h.
Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: R. Premadasa Stadium Pitch Report
The pitch at R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium is generally balanced, offering something for both batters and bowlers. Fast bowlers can expect a bit of help early with pace and bounce, while batters who apply themselves can score freely in the first innings.
In T20 matches here, average first-innings totals usually sit between 150 and 160.
As the game wears on, the surface slows and spinners become increasingly influential in the middle overs, with grip and variation proving effective.
Dew later in the evening can make conditions easier for the chasing side by reducing turn and aiding strokeplay, which often influences captains at the toss. Overall, the pitch should set up a competitive contest, demanding adaptability from both teams.