New Zealand Vs Sri Lanka, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: See Best Photos From Colombo's R. Premadasa Stadium

New Zealand face Sri Lanka in a crucial Super 8 clash at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Wednesday, 25 February 2026, with the hosts winning the toss and opting to bowl first. Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanka announced one change in the playing XI from their previous game, as they include their key batter, Charith Asalanka, in place of opener Kamil Mishara. On the other hand, New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner also announced one change as Cole McConchie comes in for James Neesham to bring an extra spin bowling option.

Sri Lanka New Zealand ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match-Dasun Shanaka
Sri Lanka's captain Dasun Shanaka, left, and New Zealand's captain Mitchel Santner arrive for their national anthem before the start of their T20 World Cup cricket match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
Sri Lanka New Zealand ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match-Lasith Malinga
Sri Lanka's fast bowling coach Lasith Malinga checks balls before the start of the T20 World Cup cricket match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
Sri Lanka New Zealand ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match-
Sri Lankan supporters cheer for their team before the start of the T20 World Cup cricket match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
Sri Lanka New Zealand ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match-New Zealands players
New Zealand's players stand for their national anthem before the start of the T20 World Cup cricket match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
Sri Lanka New Zealand ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match-Sri Lankan players
Sri Lankan players stand for their national anthem before the start of the T20 World Cup cricket match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
Sri Lanka New Zealand ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match-Tim Seifert
New Zealand's Tim Seifert plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
Sri Lanka New Zealand ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match-Finn Allen
New Zealand's Finn Allen hits a six during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
Sri Lanka New Zealand ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match-Maheesh Theekshana
Sri Lanka's Maheesh Theekshana takes the catch to get New Zealand's Finn Allen during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
Sri Lanka New Zealand ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match-Tim Seifert
New Zealand's Tim Seifert leaves the ground after losing his wicket during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
Sri Lanka New Zealand ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match-Glenn Phillips
New Zealand's Glenn Phillips plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
Sri Lanka New Zealand ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match-Rachin Ravindra
New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra, left, Glenn Phillips have a chat during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
Sri Lanka New Zealand ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match-Dushmantha Chameera
Sri Lanka's Dushmantha Chameera celebrates the wicket of New Zealand's Glenn Phillips during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
Sri Lanka New Zealand ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match-Maheesh Theekshana
Sri Lanka's Maheesh Theekshana celebrates the wicket of New Zealand's Mark Chapman during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
Cricket News

