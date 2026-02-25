New Zealand Vs Sri Lanka, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: See Best Photos From Colombo's R. Premadasa Stadium
New Zealand face Sri Lanka in a crucial Super 8 clash at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Wednesday, 25 February 2026, with the hosts winning the toss and opting to bowl first. Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanka announced one change in the playing XI from their previous game, as they include their key batter, Charith Asalanka, in place of opener Kamil Mishara. On the other hand, New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner also announced one change as Cole McConchie comes in for James Neesham to bring an extra spin bowling option.
