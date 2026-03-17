Dune 3 First Look: Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya Return In Denis Villeneuve’s Epic Finale; Robert Pattinson Joins Cast

Summary of this article
The makers of Dune 3 unveiled the first-look posters of the characters.
Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Jason Momoa and others are returning with their respective roles in the epic finale.
Robert Pattinson has joined the cast of Denis Villeneuve's film.
Timothée Chalamet unveiled the first look from Dune: Part Three. The makers of the upcoming film released the first-look posters of other characters, generating anticipation for Denis Villeneuve's sci-fi trilogy. Zendaya is also reprising her character Chani, with Robert Pattinson joining as the new cast in the epic finale. Jason Momoa as Duncan Idaho is also returning for Dune 3.
Have a look at Dune 3 first-look posters
Dune 3 cast
The sequel has new additions, including Austin Butler as villain Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen and Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan, daughter of Christopher Walken’s Emperor Shaddam IV. Léa Seydoux will play Lady Margot of the Bene Gesserit.
During the press tour of Dune 2, Villeneuve had said part 3 would expand the roles for Pugh, Seydoux and Anya-Taylor Joy.
Josh Brolin’s Gurney Halleck is also returning to the third instalment.
Dune 3 release date
The movie is scheduled to hit the screens on December 18, and will clash with Avengers: Doomsday.
About Dune 3
Dune 3 is based on Frank Herbert's 1969 novel Dune: Messiah.
The previous two movies in the franchise, Dune: Part One (2021) and Dune: Part Two (2024), were based on Herbert's 1965 novel Dune. It follows Paul Atreides' (Chalamet) family, the noble House Atreides, taking control of the desert planet Arrakis.
Villeneuve will conclude the story of Dune with the third part.
Earlier, he told TIME magazine, “Dune Messiah should be the last Dune movie for me.”
“I was trying to be, as a filmmaker, as invisible as possible,” he said of the first film, adding, “I tried my best to keep the poetry of the book, the atmosphere, the colours, the smell, everything that I felt when I read the book. I tried.”
Dune 2 won two Oscars out of five nominations at the 97th Academy Awards. It reportedly grossed more than $714 million at the worldwide box office.