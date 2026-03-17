Dune 3 First Look: Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya Return In Denis Villeneuve’s Epic Finale; Robert Pattinson Joins Cast

Dune 3's character posters have generated massive excitement among fans. Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya return with their respective roles.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published at:
Dune 3 first look posters out
Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson first look from Dune 3 Photo: Dune Movie/X
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • The makers of Dune 3 unveiled the first-look posters of the characters.

  • Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Jason Momoa and others are returning with their respective roles in the epic finale.

  • Robert Pattinson has joined the cast of Denis Villeneuve's film.

Timothée Chalamet unveiled the first look from Dune: Part Three. The makers of the upcoming film released the first-look posters of other characters, generating anticipation for Denis Villeneuve's sci-fi trilogy. Zendaya is also reprising her character Chani, with Robert Pattinson joining as the new cast in the epic finale. Jason Momoa as Duncan Idaho is also returning for Dune 3.

Have a look at Dune 3 first-look posters

Zendaya, Robert Pattinson in The Drama trailer - A24
The Drama Trailer Out: Zendaya, Robert Pattinson's Wedding Plans Collapse Before The Big Day

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Dune 3 cast

The sequel has new additions, including Austin Butler as villain Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen and Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan, daughter of Christopher Walken’s Emperor Shaddam IV. Léa Seydoux will play Lady Margot of the Bene Gesserit.

During the press tour of Dune 2, Villeneuve had said part 3 would expand the roles for Pugh, Seydoux and Anya-Taylor Joy.

Robert Pattinson will play the villain Scytale, reported Variety.

Josh Brolin’s Gurney Halleck is also returning to the third instalment.

Dune 3 release date

The movie is scheduled to hit the screens on December 18, and will clash with Avengers: Doomsday.

Related Content
Celebs at pre-Oscars 2026 party - X/Film Updates
Priyanka Chopra, Emma Watson, Robert Pattinson And Others Attend Pre-Oscars Dinner Party; See Pics
Tom Holland and Zendaya are married - Joel C Ryan / Invision / Associated Press)
Are Zendaya And Tom Holland Secretly Married? Stylist Law Roach Claims
Zendaya, Robert Pattinson in The Drama trailer - A24
The Drama Trailer Out: Zendaya, Robert Pattinson's Wedding Plans Collapse Before The Big Day
Ranveer Singh Dhurandhar 2 poster - Instagram/Ranveer Singh
Dhurandhar: The Revenge: Ranveer Singh Unveils Fierce New Poster Ahead Of Teaser Release
Related Content

About Dune 3

Dune 3 is based on Frank Herbert's 1969 novel Dune: Messiah.

The previous two movies in the franchise, Dune: Part One (2021) and Dune: Part Two (2024), were based on Herbert's 1965 novel Dune. It follows Paul Atreides' (Chalamet) family, the noble House Atreides, taking control of the desert planet Arrakis.

Villeneuve will conclude the story of Dune with the third part.

Earlier, he told TIME magazine, Dune Messiah should be the last Dune movie for me.”

“I was trying to be, as a filmmaker, as invisible as possible,” he said of the first film, adding, “I tried my best to keep the poetry of the book, the atmosphere, the colours, the smell, everything that I felt when I read the book. I tried.”

Denis Villeneuve - MUBI
Denis Villeneuve Declares 'Dune 3' As His Final Movie In The Franchise: Should Be The Last One For Me

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Dune 2 won two Oscars out of five nominations at the 97th Academy Awards. It reportedly grossed more than $714 million at the worldwide box office.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL 2026: Kolkata Knight Riders Not Seeking Replacements For Injured Harshit Rana And Matheesha Pathirana

  2. Gautam Gambhir Responds To Rumors Of Rift With Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli

  3. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Reveals His Goal For IPL 2026 At Rajasthan Royals

  4. New Zealand Vs South Africa, 2nd T20I: Hamilton Hourly Weather Forecast Today

  5. IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings Appoint James Foster As Fielding Coach

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Defeat Of This Year

  2. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Loss Of The Year, To Meet Sinner In Final

  3. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka’s Dominant Run Sets Up Blockbuster Final Against Elena Rybakina

  4. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka Thumps Linda Noskova To Set Up Final Date With Elena Rybakina

  5. Elena Rybakina Vs Elina Svitolina Live Streaming, Indian Wells Open Semi-Final: Preview, H2H, When And Where To Watch

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. BWF Swiss Open 2026: George Bows Out While Mannepalli Advances To 2nd Round; Sat-Chi To Face Japan In Pre-Quarters

  4. BWF Swiss Open 2026: Ayush, Prannoy And Tanvi Exit; Sat-Chi Advance To Last 16 In An Overall Disappointing Day For India

  5. Swiss Open 2026: Treesa-Gayatri Forced To Retire Hurt In Opening Round

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: March 16, 2026

  2. From ‘Tiger’ To Successor:  Political Transition In Bihar And JD(U)’s Future

  3. Outlook Explainer: How the Strait of Hormuz Triggered An LPG Crisis in India's Kitchens

  4. Fresh Trouble Brewing Between Himachal Pradesh, Punjab At Interstate Entry Points

  5. Suvendu In Didi's Lair: BJP Fields Bengal LoP From TMC-Stronghold Bhawanipore

Entertainment News

  1. Is This Thing On? Review | Bradley Cooper’s Marital Drama Lingers In The Quietude After The Applause

  2. Oscars 2026: Jessie Buckley Dedicates Her Best Actress Win To “The Beautiful Chaos Of A Mother’s Heart”

  3. Oscars 2026: Javier Bardem Says “No To War And Free Palestine”

  4. Oscars 2026: Saja Kilani Reflects On ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’ And Why Visibility Matters

  5. Red Lorry Film Festival 2026: 10 Horror Essentials To Catch This Weekend

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. US-Israel-Iran: IRGC Claims It Attacked Israel Military, Iran Says Strait Of Hormuz 'Closed For Enemies’

  2. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

  3. Two Indian LPG Carriers Cross Strait Of Hormuz Safely Amid West Asia Tensions

  4. How The War On Iran Is Distracting From Ukraine And Benefiting Putin  

  5. Who Is Laura Loomer? Trump's Loyalty Enforcer Or American Face of the Loony Fringe

Latest Stories

  1. Arsenal Vs Bayer Leverkusen Preview, UEFA Champions League: Head-To-Head, Lineups, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

  2. Banana, Bread For Food, Salt With Diesel For Cooking: How Mumbai's Working Class Is Fighting The LPG Crisis

  3. Afghanistan Accuses Pakistan of Deadly Kabul Airstrike; 400 Reported Killed

  4. Chelsea Vs PSG Live Streaming, UEFA Champions League Round Of 16 2nd Leg: When, Where To Watch? Check Head-To-Head

  5. US-Israel-Iran War News LIVE Updates: UAE Lifts Airspace Closure, Israel Launches Renewed Attack on Tehran and Beirut

  6. Dune 3 First Look: Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya Return In Denis Villeneuve’s Epic Finale; Robert Pattinson Joins Cast

  7. Oscars 2026 Full Winners List: One Battle After Another Leads With 6 Wins Followed By Sinners With 4

  8. Assembly Polls 2026: Puducherry At A Crossroads As Complete Statehood Demands Intensify