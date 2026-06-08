Bandra Box Office Collection Day 3: Bobby Deol's Film Sees Slight Growth, Earns Nearly Rs 3 Crore

Bandar is facing tough competition from other releases like Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hoa Hai and Peddi.
It has failed to cross the Rs 3 crore mark over the weekend.
Bandar stars Bobby Deol in the lead role.
Bandar box office collection: Bobby Deol's prison drama, which marks his maiden collaboration with Anurag Kashyap, released in theatres on Friday (June 5), garnering high expectations. The film received mostly positive reviews upon its release. Despite favourable feedback, Bandar opened at only Rs 50 lakhs. However, on Saturday (Day 2), backed by the positive word of mouth, it witnessed a slight growth, and further rose on Sunday (Day 3). The total domestic collections of Bandar stand over Rs 2 crore.
Bandar box office collection Day 3
According to Sacnilk, on Day 3, Bandar saw 5.3% growth from Day 2's net collection of Rs 95 lakhs.
Bobby Deol's film raked in a net of Rs 1 crore across 1,076 shows at 20% occupancy, taking the total India net collections to Rs 2.45 crore (Rs 2.94 crore gross).
Varun Dhawan's latest release Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is leading at the box office. Its three-day India net collection stands at Rs 23.50 crore, giving tough competition to Bandar.
Ram Charan's Tamil-language pan-India drama is also performing better than Anurag Kashyap's directorial in the Hindi belt.
Bandar story
Inspired by real-life events, Bandar follows an ageing television star who is accused of sexual assault by his ex-girlfriend. He is arrested based on the claims, and the film shows his life in prison and what it does to him mentally and emotionally.
Apart from Bobby, Sanya Malhotra, Sapna Pabbi, Saba Azad, Jitendra Joshi, Indrajith Sukumaran, and Raj B. Shetty round out the cast. It has been produced by Nikhil Dwivedi’s Saffron Magicworks.
An excerpt from Outlook India review of Bandar reads: "Rather than providing a straightforward answer, Bandar sits with the uncertainty. Kashyap is less interested in proving innocence or guilt than in examining how quickly narratives solidify once they enter the public domain. The accusation becomes larger than the individuals involved. Public opinion forms. Institutions react. Judgements are made. The truth becomes increasingly difficult to locate beneath the noise."