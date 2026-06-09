Bandar Box Office Collection Day 4: Bobby Deol Film Crashes On Monday, Earns Just ₹24 Lakh

Bandar box office collection day 4 dropped sharply to ₹24 lakh.
Bobby Deol's crime thriller has earned ₹2.69 crore net so far.
Peddi and multiple releases continue affecting Bandar's theatrical performance.
Bandar box office collection day 4 has highlighted the challenge of turning critical acclaim into commercial success. Starring Bobby Deol in the lead role and directed by Anurag Kashyap, the crime thriller has received encouraging reviews from critics and audiences. However, the film's theatrical performance remains underwhelming, with collections witnessing a noticeable dip on its first Monday.
Bandar box office collection day 4 sees major dip
According to trade website Sacnilk, Bandar collected just ₹24 lakh on its fourth day in theatres, marking its lowest single-day total so far. The film opened with ₹50 lakh on its first day before showing growth over the weekend.
Saturday collections improved to ₹95 lakh, while Sunday helped the film cross the ₹1 crore mark for the first time. Despite the weekend boost, Monday's decline has brought its India net collection to ₹2.69 crore, while the India gross collection stands at ₹3.22 crore.
The numbers indicate that positive word-of-mouth has not yet translated into sustained box office momentum.
Competition from Peddi and other releases
One of the biggest hurdles for Bandar has been the crowded theatrical marketplace. The film is currently competing with several releases, including Ram Charan's Peddi, Varun Dhawan's Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, Hollywood horror film Obsession and Masters of the Universe.
Directed by Anurag Kashyap and written by Sudip Sharma and Abhishek Banerjee, Bandar is inspired by real-life events. The story follows Samar, played by Bobby Deol, a fading singer-actor whose life spirals after a rape allegation leads to a highly public legal battle.
The film also features Saba Azad, Raj B Shetty, Jitendra Joshi, Riddhi Sen, Indrajith Sukumaran and Nagesh Bhonsle in key roles.
While the film continues to earn praise for its performances and storytelling, its box office future will largely depend on whether positive audience reactions can help improve collections in the coming days.