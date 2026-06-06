Bandar Box Office Collection Day 1: Bobby Deol's Film Fails To Earn Even Rs 1 Crore

Bandar box office collection: Anurag Kashyap's Bandar (Monkey in a Cage in English), starring Bobby Deol as the lead, hit the screens on Friday (June 5), clashing with Varun Dhawan's Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. The gritty drama marks Kashyap and Deol's maiden collaboration. It opened to positive reviews, with critics and audiences hailing Bobby Deol for his outstanding performance. Despite the rave reviews, Bandar took a slow start at the box office. It failed to even earn Rs 1 crore on Day 1. However, we are hopeful that the positive word of mouth will boost its collections over the weekend and in the coming days.