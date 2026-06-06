Bandar Box Office Collection Day 1: Bobby Deol's Film Fails To Earn Even Rs 1 Crore

Bandar box office collection: Anurag Kashyap's Bandar (Monkey in a Cage in English), starring Bobby Deol as the lead, hit the screens on Friday (June 5), clashing with Varun Dhawan's Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. The gritty drama marks Kashyap and Deol's maiden collaboration. It opened to positive reviews, with critics and audiences hailing Bobby Deol for his outstanding performance. Despite the rave reviews, Bandar took a slow start at the box office. It failed to even earn Rs 1 crore on Day 1. However, we are hopeful that the positive word of mouth will boost its collections over the weekend and in the coming days.
Bandar box office collection Day 1
According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Bandar raked in only Rs 50 lakh net on its opening day across 1,365 shows with an overall occupancy of 12.58%. Its gross collection stands at Rs 60 lakh.
The morning shows recorded 3.38% occupancy, and saw a rise of 6.31% in the afternoon. It further rose to 11.92% by evening, and 18.08% at night. Region-wise, Delhi-NCR witnessed the highest number of shows at 253, with an occupancy of 9%, followed by Ahmedabad with 106 screenings, but with an overall occupancy of 6%.
The film has performed better than Kashyap's last release, Nishaanchi, which had made a gross collection of Rs 25 lakh on Day 1 across 1,785 shows.