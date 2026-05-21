Bandar Trailer Out: Bobby Deol Battles Fading Stardom, Loneliness, Deceit In Anurag Kashyap's Dark Thriller

The makers unveiled the much-anticipated trailer for Bandar.
Starring Bobby Deol in a key role, the dark thriller is directed by Anurag Kashyap.
It will hit the screens this June.
Bandar (also known as Monkey in a Cage), which had its world premiere at the 50th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in September 2025, is set to debut in cinemas this June. Ahead of the theatrical release, the makers unveiled the trailer for Bandar, directed by Anurag Kashyap and starring Bobby Deol and Sanya Malhotra.
It has been produced by Nikhil Dwivedi’s Saffron Magicworks and Zee Studios.
Bandra trailer out
Inspired by real events, Bandar follows a famous star who is lonely and is swiping right on women whose names he won't remember. His deepest fear is that people will forget him. He is at the peak of his career and is seen having an affair with a lady who supposedly becomes the reason for his downfall. Soon, he is seen behind bars, and police recover records of his intimate chats with a woman.
Bandar promises to be filled with lots of turns, twists and mystery, making it a thrilling watch.
Watch the trailer here.
Bandra cast and release date
Starring alongside Bobby and Sanya are Sapna Pabbi, Saba Azad, Raj B Shetty, Riddhi Sen, Jitendra Joshi, Indrajeet, and Nagesh Bhonsle.
It is set to hit the theatres on June 5, 2026.