Anurag Kashyap Backs Dug Dug After Festival Buzz, Film Finally Heads To India

Anurag Kashyap backing Dug Dug has brought fresh momentum to Ritwik Pareek’s acclaimed satire, which impressed global festival audiences. With support from leading filmmakers, the film now gears up for an Indian release, promising a sharp and unusual take on belief and society.

Aishani Biswas
Aishani Biswas
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Published at:
Dug Dug India Release
Anurag Kashyap Backs Dug Dug Ahead of India Release Photo: Sources
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Anurag Kashyap backs Dug Dug after strong global festival run and acclaim.

  • Dug Dug explores belief systems through satire inspired by unusual real events.

  • Film set for May 8 India release with support from four filmmakers.

Anurag Kashyap backing Dug Dug has given Ritwik Pareek’s much-discussed satire a renewed push as it finally prepares for an India release. After earning attention across international film festivals, the film is now set to reach a wider audience, backed by some of the industry’s most respected voices.

What makes Dug Dug stand out is its premise. Inspired by real events, the film follows a strange belief system that grows around a dead man’s motorbike, said to grant wishes if offered prayers and alcohol. What begins as a local curiosity soon spirals into something far bigger, turning faith into spectacle.

Dug Dug’s festival journey fuels India release buzz

The film first gained recognition at the Toronto International Film Festival and continued its run across major platforms including Santa Barbara, Melbourne, Los Angeles, MAMI and Kerala film festivals. Its reception has largely been shaped by its offbeat storytelling and satirical edge.

Anurag Kashyap slams The Kerala Story 2 - Instagram/Anurag Kashyap
Anurag Kashyap Slams The Kerala Story 2, Calls It Propaganda Film

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

It was said by Anurag Kashyap that he was “blown away” by the film’s storytelling, cinematography and music, adding that it felt surprising the film had not found a theatrical release earlier. It was further shared that this response brought together Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane, Nikkhil Advani and Vasan Bala to support its release.

Related Content
Dev.D returns to cinemas on April 24 - X
Dev.D Re-Release: Anurag Kashyap's Film Set To Return To Theatres This April; Check Out The Date
Anurag Dobhal becomes A Father - Instagram
Anurag Dobhal Becomes Father on Ram Navami, Wife Ritika Shares Heartwarming News
Ritika Chauhan responds to Anurag Dobhal claims - Instatgram
Anurag Dobhal's Wife Ritika Chauhan Breaks Silence On UK07 Rider's Allegations, Speaks About Emotional Strain
Anurag Kashyap On Epstein Files - Instagram
Anurag Kashyap Responds to Mention In Epstein Files
Related Content

Filmmakers rally behind Dug Dug’s unique storytelling

The backing from these filmmakers signals strong confidence in the project. Vikramaditya Motwane described it as one of the finest debut films he has encountered, noting that its exploration of belief systems felt both genuine and sharply observed.

Nikkhil Advani highlighted the film’s grounded yet humorous approach, stating that its authenticity stood out. Meanwhile, Vasan Bala reflected on its perspective, suggesting that the film captures reality as it is, rather than exaggerating it for effect.

Filmmakers unite, demanding fair access to theatres for indie films - Instagram/Kanu Behl
46 Independent Filmmakers Demand Fair Screenings For Indie Films After Limited Release Of Kanu Behl’s Agra

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Director Ritwik Pareek has expressed that Dug Dug is meant to be experienced in theatres, emphasising the scale and intent behind the film’s visual storytelling.

The film is now set to release in Indian cinemas on May 8, 2026, marking its long-awaited theatrical debut.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL 2026: Mitchell Starc Cleared To Join Delhi Capitals After Successful Shoulder And Elbow Recovery

  2. Bangladesh Vs New Zealand LIVE Cricket Score, 3rd ODI: Shanto Falls After Fine Century; BAN: 225/5 (44)

  3. IPL Dispatch: Rohit-Dhoni Bat In Nets Ahead Of 'Clasico'; Jurel Dazzles With Gloves Again

  4. LSG Vs RR, IPL 2026: All-Round Ravindra Jadeja Leads Rajasthan Royals To Second Spot

  5. PSL 2026: Usman Khan Hundred Overshadows Steve Smith Ton As Hyderabad Kingsmen Beat Multan Sultans

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Arthur Fils Vs Andrey Rublev, Barcelona Open: Frenchman Claims 4th Career ATP Title, Takes Celebratory Pool Plunge

  2. Novak Djokovic: Serbian's Injury Forces Another Pull Out, This Time From Madrid Open

  3. Routliffe Siblings: From Grand Slam Winner To Paralympic Medallist - How Kiwi-Canadian Sisters Spur Each Other On

  4. Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Sinner Beats Alcaraz In Straight Sets, Reclaims No. 1 Ranking

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Preview, Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Check Head-To-Head And Streaming Details

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Thomas And Uber Cup 2026 Guide: Preview, Schedule, Seeds, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

  4. Saina Nehwal Heaps Praise On PV Sindhu: ‘We Made Each Other Very Good Players’

  5. Lakshya Sen Pens Heartfelt Tribute To Retiring Viktor Axelsen, Calls Him One Of Badminton’s All-Time Greats

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Long Live Photography

  2. One Year After Pahalgam: The Long Road Back for Tourism

  3. Day In Pics: April 22, 2026

  4. Pahalgam One Year Later:  Families Of Victims Still Seek Answers 

  5. Building A Life In No Man’s Land: Life Of Sri Lankan Refugees In Tamil Nadu

Entertainment News

  1. The Curious Case Of Jana Nayagan: Why Vijay’s Swansong Has Stirred Up A Political Storm

  2. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  3. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  4. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  5. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

US News

  1. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  2. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  3. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  4. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

World News

  1. Trump Says New Iran Peace Talks ‘Possible’ Within 72 Hours As Tehran Wavers

  2. UN Rapporteur Albanese: 'Maintenance Of India's Ties With Israel May Be A Violation Of International Law'

  3. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

  4. Trump Extends Iran Ceasefire Indefinitely, Delays Talks As US Maintains Blockade

  5. Islamabad Talks Stall But Ceasefire Holds

Latest Stories

  1. Assembly Elections 2026 Voting LIVE: West Bengal At 62.18%, Tamil Nadu At 56.08% Voter Turnout By 1 PM

  2. Israeli Strikes in South Lebanon Kill Five, Journalist Among Dead

  3. Haryanvi Actor Divyanka Sirohi Passes At 30 In Ghaziabad

  4. Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026: Vijay, Kamal Haasan, Shruti, Rajinikanth, Dhanush And Others Cast Their Votes

  5. How Does SIR Impact Bengal’s Muslim-Majority Constituencies?

  6. Federalism on the Ballot: Bengal and Tamil Nadu Vote Amid Centre–State Tensions

  7. Trump Says New Iran Peace Talks ‘Possible’ Within 72 Hours As Tehran Wavers

  8. Liam Rosenior Sacked: Chelsea Part Ways With Manager After Five-Game Premier League Losing Streak