Anurag Kashyap Backs Dug Dug After Festival Buzz, Film Finally Heads To India

Summary of this article
Anurag Kashyap backs Dug Dug after strong global festival run and acclaim.
Dug Dug explores belief systems through satire inspired by unusual real events.
Film set for May 8 India release with support from four filmmakers.
Anurag Kashyap backing Dug Dug has given Ritwik Pareek’s much-discussed satire a renewed push as it finally prepares for an India release. After earning attention across international film festivals, the film is now set to reach a wider audience, backed by some of the industry’s most respected voices.
What makes Dug Dug stand out is its premise. Inspired by real events, the film follows a strange belief system that grows around a dead man’s motorbike, said to grant wishes if offered prayers and alcohol. What begins as a local curiosity soon spirals into something far bigger, turning faith into spectacle.
Dug Dug’s festival journey fuels India release buzz
The film first gained recognition at the Toronto International Film Festival and continued its run across major platforms including Santa Barbara, Melbourne, Los Angeles, MAMI and Kerala film festivals. Its reception has largely been shaped by its offbeat storytelling and satirical edge.
It was said by Anurag Kashyap that he was “blown away” by the film’s storytelling, cinematography and music, adding that it felt surprising the film had not found a theatrical release earlier. It was further shared that this response brought together Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane, Nikkhil Advani and Vasan Bala to support its release.
Filmmakers rally behind Dug Dug’s unique storytelling
The backing from these filmmakers signals strong confidence in the project. Vikramaditya Motwane described it as one of the finest debut films he has encountered, noting that its exploration of belief systems felt both genuine and sharply observed.
Nikkhil Advani highlighted the film’s grounded yet humorous approach, stating that its authenticity stood out. Meanwhile, Vasan Bala reflected on its perspective, suggesting that the film captures reality as it is, rather than exaggerating it for effect.
Director Ritwik Pareek has expressed that Dug Dug is meant to be experienced in theatres, emphasising the scale and intent behind the film’s visual storytelling.
The film is now set to release in Indian cinemas on May 8, 2026, marking its long-awaited theatrical debut.