Pakistan terror attacks rise 27 in may civilian and security force deaths surge report

Pakistan Terror Attacks Rise 27% In May, Civilian And Security Force Deaths Surge: Report

O Outlook News Desk Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan Published at: 2 June 2026 1:19 pm

Pakistan recorded 128 terrorist attacks in May, with fatalities among civilians and security personnel rising sharply, while Balochistan accounted for more than half of all attacks, according to a security report.

O Outlook News Desk Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan Published at: 2 June 2026 1:19 pm