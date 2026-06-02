Pakistan Terror Attacks Rise 27% In May, Civilian And Security Force Deaths Surge: Report

Pakistan recorded 128 terrorist attacks in May, a 27 per cent increase from April.
Civilian deaths rose to 71 and security personnel deaths to 68 during the month.
Balochistan accounted for 71 attacks and 52 of the 54 kidnappings reported nationwide.
Militancy-driven violence in Pakistan increased by 27 per cent in May compared with the previous month, with civilian and security personnel deaths rising sharply as militant groups stepped up attacks across the country, according to a security assessment released on Monday.
The attacks killed 71 civilians, 68 security personnel and six members of peace committees, while 147 civilians, 35 security personnel and three peace committee members were injured.
PICSS data showed civilian fatalities rose from 37 in April to 71 in May, an increase of 92 per cent. Security personnel fatalities increased from 28 to 68 over the same period, marking a 143 per cent rise.
Reported PTI, the report also recorded six suicide attacks in May, including four vehicle-borne suicide bombings. The attacks resulted in the deaths of 34 security personnel and nine civilians.
In comparison, one suicide attack was recorded in March and one in April, indicating an increase in the use of suicide bombings by terrorist groups.
Balochistan recorded 71 terrorist attacks during May, compared with 34 in April, representing a 109 per cent increase, according to the report.
The security situation was also reflected in a rise in kidnappings. Of the 54 abductions reported nationwide during May, 52 occurred in Balochistan alone, PTI reported.
Despite the increase in terrorist activity, security forces intensified counterterrorism operations across the country. According to PTI, PICSS records showed security forces killed 270 militants and arrested 15 others during the month.
Of those killed, 128 were eliminated in the erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata), 62 in mainland Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 71 in Balochistan and one in Punjab province.
(With inputs from PTI)