India To Spotlight Pakistan Terrorism At US Capitol Hill Exhibition On Pahalgam Anniversary

Spanning eight decades and four wars, India’s fraught history with Pakistan is marked by terror strikes, border clashes and shifting doctrines, culminating in a missile-led offensive after the 2025 Pahalgam attack that may push both nations to the brink once again. Photo: X

Spanning eight decades and four wars, India’s fraught history with Pakistan is marked by terror strikes, border clashes and shifting doctrines, culminating in a missile-led offensive after the 2025 Pahalgam attack that may push both nations to the brink once again. Photo: X