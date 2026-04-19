India To Spotlight Pakistan Terrorism At US Capitol Hill Exhibition On Pahalgam Anniversary

The exhibition will feature digital displays on major terror incidents linked to Pakistan based groups, including the 1993 Mumbai serial bomb blasts, the 2008 Mumbai attacks, and the Pahalgam massacre.

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Curated by: Pritha Vashishth
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Operation Sindoor
Spanning eight decades and four wars, India’s fraught history with Pakistan is marked by terror strikes, border clashes and shifting doctrines, culminating in a missile-led offensive after the 2025 Pahalgam attack that may push both nations to the brink once again. Photo: X
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • India is organising a high-profile exhibition at Capitol Hill in Washington to mark the first anniversary of the April 22 2025 Pahalgam terror attack and

  • Ambassador Vinay Mohan Kwatra will inaugurate “The Human Cost of Terrorism” exhibition, which will feature digital displays on major terror incidents including the 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts

  • The event comes as Pakistan positions itself as a peace promoter amid the US-Iran conflict even as Israel questions Islamabad’s credibility as a mediator.

India is set to spotlight Pakistan sponsored terrorism through a high profile exhibition at Capitol Hill in Washington, coinciding with the first anniversary of the deadly Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

India’s Ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, will formally inaugurate the exhibition titled “The Human Cost of Terrorism” on Tuesday. The event aims to draw global attention to the devastating human impact of terrorism and the role of Pakistan based terror networks.

The April 22 2025 attack in Pahalgam’s scenic Baisaran Valley, often called ‘Mini Switzerland’, saw terrorists open indiscriminate fire on tourists, killing 26 people, including 25 Indian citizens and one Nepali national. A local Muslim pony operator was also among the victims after he tried to confront the attackers. The incident sent shockwaves across the country and was described as one of the deadliest strikes on civilians in the Kashmir Valley in over two decades.

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The exhibition will feature digital displays on major terror incidents linked to Pakistan based groups, including the 1993 Mumbai serial bomb blasts, the 2008 Mumbai attacks, and the Pahalgam massacre. It will specifically name organisations such as Lashkar e Taiba and highlight individuals and entities with direct connections to Pakistan.

This is not the first such diplomatic outreach by India. A similar exhibition was organised at the United Nations headquarters in July 2025, during Pakistan’s presidency of the UN Security Council.

The timing of the Capitol Hill event is significant. Pakistan has been actively presenting itself as a peace promoter on the international stage, particularly as tensions persist in West Asia following the US Iran conflict that began on February 28. The second round of talks between Iran and the United States for a truce is reportedly expected to be held in Pakistan. However, Israel has raised strong concerns about Pakistan’s suitability as a mediator, with its ambassador to India previously stating that Israel does not view Islamabad as a “credible player” in the process.

Through this exhibition, India seeks to underscore the human suffering caused by cross border terrorism and reiterate its long standing call for stronger international action against states and entities that support or sponsor such activities.

The Pahalgam attack had earlier led to widespread condemnation from world leaders and prompted India to take firm diplomatic and security measures. One year later, the exhibition serves as a poignant reminder of the enduring cost of terrorism while countering attempts by Pakistan to rebrand its international image.

The Indian Embassy has not yet released full details of the exhibition’s duration or additional participants, but sources indicate it will focus sharply on educating American lawmakers, diplomats, and the public about the realities of Pakistan backed terrorism.

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