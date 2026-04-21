One Year After Pahalgam: Grief Lingers, Kashmir Still Caught In The Crossfire

On 22 April 2025, gunfire shattered the serenity of the famed meadow, as tourists became targets in an assault that would reverberate far beyond the Valley. The attack set in motion India’s Operation Sindoor—precision missile strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir—plunging the region into a fraught four-day military standoff. The days that followed were marked by relentless cross-border mortar and artillery fire, drone and missile exchanges, rolling blackouts, and an atmosphere thick with fear. A fragile calm returned only on 10 May, when both sides, after Director General of Military Operations (DGMO)-level talks, agreed to a ceasefire effective from 1700 hours IST, halting all military action.