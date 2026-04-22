Pahalgam attack anniversary: WCD Minister calls terror strike ‘inhuman and cowardly

The legacy of that afternoon in Pahalgam is now a quiet, enduring presence in the homes of those left behind. For the families of the 26 victims, the first anniversary isn't just a milestone of national security; it is a day of deep, personal silence. While Operation Sindoor provided a sense of justice, it cannot fill the void left by a parent or a spouse. As the valley begins to see the return of tourists, it does so with a heavy heart and a watchful eye, carrying forward the memory of those who simply wanted to witness "Paradise on Earth" and found themselves instead at the centre of a nation’s collective mourning.