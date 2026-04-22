On Pahalgam Anniversary, PM Modi Reaffirms Zero Tolerance for Terror

Summary of this article
PM Modi remembers 26 victims of the Pahalgam terror attack
He asserts India will never submit to terror or allow extremist designs to succeed
Reaffirms India’s strong stance against terrorism, pledges firm response to such threats
On the first anniversary of the Pahalgam terror attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday asserted that India will never bow to any form of terror and the heinous designs of terrorists will never succeed.
The Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba carried out an attack at Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on this day last year, killing 26 innocent people, mostly tourists from across India.
"Remembering the innocent lives lost in the gruesome Pahalgam terror attack on this day last year. They will never be forgotten," Modi said in a post on ‘X'.
On April 22 last year, terrorists killed 26 people, most of them tourists, in Pahalgam in south Kashmir.
In response, India launched a military operation on May 7, striking and destroying multiple terror infrastructure sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).
On the eve of the first anniversary of the Pahalgam attack, the Indian Army on Tuesday reaffirmed its commitment to combating terrorism, stating, "When boundaries of humanity are crossed, the response is decisive.”
On April 22 last year, terrorists killed 26 people, most of them tourists, in Pahalgam in south Kashmir.
In retaliation, India launched a military operation early on May 7, targeting and destroying multiple terror infrastructure sites in Pakistan and PoK.