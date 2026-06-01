Dua Lipa And Callum Turner Get Married In An Intimate Ceremony In London

Almost a year after confirming her engagement to actor Callum Turner, singer Dua Lipa tied the knot with Turner.
It was a close-knit affair at London's Old Marylebone Town Hall.
The legal ceremony was attended by the couple's close friends and family members.
Dua Lipa and Callum Turner are officially married! The English singer-songwriter and Hollywood actor exchanged wedding vows at Old Marylebone Town Hall, London, on Sunday (May 31). It was an intimate ceremony attended by their close friends and family.
Dua Lipa and Callum Turner's wedding pics have gone viral on social media.
A larger ceremony is reportedly planned in Palermo, Italy, in the coming days.
Dua Lipa marries Callum Turner
The Sun obtained Dua Lipa and Callum Turner's wedding pics, showing the newlyweds leaving the registry office hand in hand. Their close ones were throwing confetti and flower petals on them as they made their way to a black cab.
Dua, 29, wore a custom white Schiaparelli couture skirt suit, designed by Daniel Roseberry. It featured an ivory blazer with gold buttons and a matching asymmetric skirt. She completed her look with a hat by Stephen Jones, white gloves, and white Christian Louboutin pumps. Callum, 35, donned a navy suit and tie.