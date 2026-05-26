Bengal: Ex-BDO, evading arrest in murder case, held in New Town for ‘drunken driving’

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Former Rajganj BDO Prashant Barman, absconding in a New Town gold trader murder case, has been arrested near Kolkata for alleged drunken and rash driving that injured a person.

Bengal Former BDO arrested
Former Rajganj BDO Prashant Barman, absconding in a New Town gold trader murder case, has been arrested near Kolkata for alleged drunken and rash driving Photo: X
Summary of this article

  • Former Rajganj Block Development Officer Prashant Barman was arrested in New Town near Kolkata for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol.

  • He was detained late on Monday by officers of Eco Park Police Station, following allegations of rash and drunken driving.

  • Barman was formally arrested on Tuesday morning and is likely to be produced before a Barasat court later in the day.

Former Rajganj Block Development Officer Prashant Barman was arrested in New Town near Kolkata for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol, police said on Tuesday.

Barman had been absconding for several months over his alleged involvement in a businessman’s murder in 2025.

He was detained late on Monday by officers of Eco Park Police Station, following allegations of rash and drunken driving, which resulted in injury to a person in the New Town area, an officer said.

Barman was formally arrested on Tuesday morning and is likely to be produced before a Barasat court later in the day.

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“During verification, it emerged that the individual was Prashant Barman, who is also an accused in the gold trader murder case under investigation,” the officer said.

Police said the Bidhannagar Detective Department, which is probing the murder of the businessman in New Town, is expected to seek Barman’s custody for interrogation.

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“The detective department wants to question him in connection with the murder investigation. Necessary legal procedures are being followed,” another officer said, adding that the former BDO had been evading arrest for months.

In January this year, the West Bengal government had removed Barman from the post of Rajganj BDO in Jalpaiguri district, after the Supreme Court directed him to surrender in connection with the abduction and murder of a gold merchant. 

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