Twisha Sharma death case: CBI team reaches her in-laws' house for probe

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CBI’s Special Crime Unit has reached retired judge Giribala Singh’s Bhopal residence to probe the alleged dowry death of former model-actor Twisha Sharma. The agency has taken over the case from Bhopal Police, re-registered the FIR against husband Samarth Singh and mother-in-law Giribala, and is collecting key evidence amid claims of mental torture, domestic violence and questions over the initial postmortem.

Twisha Sharma and Husband Samarth Singh
CBI Registers FIR In Twisha Sharma Death Case, Books Husband And Mother-In-Law Photo: PTI
Summary of this article

  • A CBI team arrived at the residence of retired judge Giribala Singh in Bhopal to conduct a probe into the death of her daughter-in-law, Twisha Sharma.

  • The agency sent a Special Crime Unit to Bhopal to take charge of the investigation and collect the necessary documents and evidence.

  • Twisha's mother-in-law has, however, questioned her purported medical treatment and mental state in several media interviews.

A CBI team arrived at the residence of retired judge Giribala Singh in Bhopal on Tuesday to conduct a probe into the death of her daughter-in-law, Twisha Sharma, a police official said.

The team, comprising some women personnel, was seen entering Singh's residence in the Katara Hills area, with several media persons following them, but they were prevented from entering the house.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday took over the probe into the death of former model-turned-actor Twisha Sharma, who was allegedly found hanging at her marital home here on May 12, and registered an FIR against her lawyer husband Samarth Singh and mother-in-law Giribala Singh.

The agency sent a Special Crime Unit to Bhopal to take charge of the investigation and collect the necessary documents and evidence.

Twisha Sharma Death Case: Husband Samarth Singh Brought To Bhopal After Arrest - PTI
CBI Team Dispatched To Bhopal To Take Over Probe Into Twisha Sharma Death Case

By Outlook News Desk

The CBI has re-registered the state police FIR in which Samarth Singh and Giribala Singh were named as accused, as its own case, according to the procedure.

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Taking over the investigation from the state police, the CBI invoked sections 80(2) (punishment for dowry death), 85 (husband or his relative subjecting woman to cruelty) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita along with provisions of the Dowry Prohibition Act, which were levelled by the state police as well.

The Bhopal police had registered the FIR two days after Twisha's death.

In their statements, family members of Twisha alleged that she was tormented by her in-laws, who were not satisfied with the dowry paid at the time of marriage on December 9, 2025. They accused her in-laws of mental torture and domestic violence, and pushing the 33-year-old to take the extreme step.

CBI Registers FIR In Twisha Sharma Death Case, Books Husband And Mother-In-Law - PTI
CBI Registers FIR In Twisha Sharma Death Case, Books Husband And Mother-In-Law

By Outlook News Desk

Twisha's mother-in-law has, however, questioned her purported medical treatment and mental state in several media interviews.

Samarth Singh was arrested in Jabalpur on Friday after absconding for 10 days. A Bhopal court on Saturday sent him to a seven-day police remand.

On Sunday, a team of doctors from AIIMS-Delhi conducted a second postmortem of Twisha in Bhopal following directions from the Madhya Pradesh High Court, after her parents raised serious concerns about procedural lapses by local authorities.

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