Twisha Sharma Case: CBI To Take Over Investigations

A Supreme Court bench had initiated a suo motu probe into the case on Saturday
A PTI report said a CBI team has been dispatched to Bhopal to take over the probe
The police have registered an FIR under Sections 80(2), 85, and 3(5) of the BNS along with relevant sections of the Dowry Prohibition Act
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is set to take over investigations into the Twisha Sharma case. A PTI report said a CBI team has been dispatched to Bhopal. Twisha was found hanging at her marital home in Bhopal's Katara Hills area on May 12.
The CBI is expected to take over the probe from the state police and collect all the evidence and documents related to the case, as per an official quoted by the Press Trust of India.
Earlier, in the apex court, the solicitor general Tushar Mehta had submitted that he will take up the matter with the authorities to ensure that the CBI immediately takes over the probe.
The bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi said "We would like to impress upon the family members of the victim as well as the accused that instead of making statements in public or before a media platform, they should get their versions recorded before the investigating agency so that no prejudice or adverse impact is had on the ongoing investigation.”
The bench further added that this “will ensure the investigation is fair, independent, and impartial investigation in the case.”
The case has gained national attention with the family of the deceased accusing her in-laws of pushing their daughter to death with domestic violence. The in-laws, on the other hand, claim she was addicted to drugs.
The police have registered an FIR under Sections 80(2), 85, and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita along with relevant sections of the Dowry Prohibition Act, naming Twisha's husband Samarth Singh and mother-in-law Giribala Singh.
The apex court bench had initiated a suo moto probe into the case on Saturday, citing the fact that the husband of the victim being an advocate and her mother-in-law an ex-Judge furthers the narrative of a biased investigation.
Notably, the bench requested the media to avoid publishing statements from potential witnesses or accused, as it can disturb investigations and prejudge issues which are yet to be probed. To the public, the Court urged a refrain from speculation and trust in the investigation by the premier agency of the country, as per Live Law.