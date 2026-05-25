Iran–US Talks Make Progress but No Imminent Deal as Tehran Finalizes 14-Point Middle East Peace Framework

For the millions of families living under the shadow of the conflict that erupted on February 28, the latest dispatches from Tehran offer a gruelling exercise in managed expectations. On Monday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei stood before reporters to confirm what many had desperately hoped to hear: Tehran and Washington have carved out a shared understanding on a "large portion" of the issues dragging the region through war. Yet, in the same breath, he delivered a sobering reality check. An official peace accord is not imminent.