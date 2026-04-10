No Negotiations Until Israeli Strikes On Lebanon Stops, Iran Tells Pakistan

A displaced boy who fled Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon with his family sits on the backyard school that turned into a shelter in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, March 10, 2026. | Photo: AP/Hussein Malla

A displaced boy who fled Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon with his family sits on the backyard school that turned into a shelter in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, March 10, 2026. | Photo: AP/Hussein Malla