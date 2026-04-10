Fragile Truce: Pakistan–Israel Row Escalates After Def Minister Khawaja Asif’s Remarks Amid Lebanon Strikes

Israel’s Foreign Minister, Gideon Sa’ar, called the leadership of Pakistan in an uncharacteristically harsh language, which was unusual considering the fact that the two states do not have official diplomatic relations. In his words, Asif’s remarks were nothing else but “blatant antisemitic blood libels”, and he further noted that referring to Israel as “cancerous” was tantamount to calling for its demise. Sa’ar further noted that Israel would stand its ground when it comes to the issue of its self-defense.