Exclusive Interview: Only 6 Weeks Of Medical Supplies Left, Says Lebanon’s Former Health Minister

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The ultimate question posed to Lebanese people is—we have, on our southern border, a very aggressive state that believes in expansion and land grab, as we have seen in the West Bank and Gaza. So, in the face of such an expansionist neighbour, what would be the right policy?

The Lebanese government and a very large number of Lebanese believe that this should be pursued through the international community, by engaging with international platforms such as the United Nations and in accordance with international law.

Hezbollah believes that this route will not lead anywhere. They believe that Israel is not going to listen to the international community or to the decisions coming out of the Security Council. Their only route is through resistance, through taking up arms, and working in the way they do.

Now, the Lebanese government, after the last war specifically, and for a year and four months, saw no response from Hezbollah. But what we saw was a continuing attack by Israel over that period that, it claimed, was on Hezbollah operatives, but a lot of times it was on civilians. Despite the fact that the Lebanese government was taking important steps, such as disarming Hezbollah in southern Lebanon, dismantling its military wings, and taking several other measures, the attacks continued. The issue that the Lebanese are facing is: what truth should we follow?

The fact is that Israel does not listen to the UN, does not follow UN resolutions, and is not willing to withdraw from areas that it has occupied. It did not respond to the Lebanese government’s call for direct negotiations.

The fact that some of their ministers are talking about a northern expansion, and that the borders of Israel should extend much further north, occupying almost 20 per cent of Lebanon, also raises serious concerns. All of this weakens the argument of our government and strengthens the point made by Hezbollah—that Israel does not really want any diplomatic solution and that it will do whatever it wants, irrespective of the good intentions of the Lebanese government.