West Asia War: A Tale of Displacement from Lebanon

Summary of this article
More families from South Lebanon are arriving in relatively safer areas, placing additional pressure on already limited resources
In heavily affected areas, access to essential goods is highly inconsistent. Housing, rents, hotel rates have skyrocketed
Constant strikes have taken a toll on the emotional well-being of women and children. Many face uncertainty regarding their future
The child in me never healed from the war of 2006—a 34-day armed conflict, fought between Hezbollah and Israel. The adult in me carries the weight of the war of 2024 when hostilities between Hezbollah and Israel erupted shortly after Hamas’ October 7 attack on Israel.
And now, in 2026, the region faces yet another wave of violence, forcing us to relive the trauma all over again. What follows is the sequence of events that my family and I endured, highlighting the urgent need for effective rescue, evacuation and rehabilitation strategies for civilians caught in armed conflict.
The Day Attacks Began
It all began at 1:00 AM on March 2. I received a phone call from my friends, their voices trembling with urgency. Missiles had been launched from South Lebanon toward Israel, and the news signalled the start of another war.
At first, disbelief gripped us. We thought it must be a rumour or some cruel joke. But as the minutes passed, the reality became undeniable. The war had, once again, arrived at our doorstep. Our home—located near the Abbasieh highway, in a vulnerable area near Tyre City in South Lebanon—was unsafe. It was imperative that we relocate quickly. Immediately, I woke my family. Panic mixed with determination as we began packing essential belongings—documents, clothes, food and water—anything we might need for an uncertain journey. By 4:00 AM, we were ready to evacuate.
The traffic on the roads was already overwhelming. Civilians, aware of the impending attacks, had begun evacuating since 2:00 AM. From our vantage point, we could see lines of cars stretching for kilometres, families fleeing the danger.
In 2024, similar traffic congestion had caused delays that left evacuees vulnerable; we hoped to avoid repeating that experience. Initially, we decided to wait, hoping to leave before the roads became completely congested. Unfortunately, in conflict, uncertainty is the only certainty: every choice comes with risk, and both routes eventually became gridlocked.
No Place Was Safe
We reached my grandmother’s house in Tyre City, a place we considered relatively safe, yet the sense of danger never left. The sounds of war—missiles streaking through the night sky, bombs detonating in the distance and aircraft overhead—kept us awake. The night was long and fraught with fear.
By 2:30 PM, the situation escalated further. A location near my grandmother’s house—merely 300 meters away—was directly threatened. Immediate evacuation was no longer a choice; it was a necessity. We left Tyre, however, traffic had intensified exponentially as more civilians attempted to flee simultaneously. What normally would take five minutes to navigate now took an hour and a half. Every second felt life-threatening, as the proximity of potential bombing made every moment in traffic seem critical.
We began our journey to South Lebanon, toward the Chouf district (Mount Lebanon), which was our intended destination. Reaching Ghazzieh—any person moving out of South Lebanon has to drive by this area—took seven hours. Under normal circumstances, this drive would have been no more than 20 minutes.
Our inability to proceed further toward Sidon or Beirut due to gridlock meant we had to find temporary refuge. We stayed at a relative’s home for a night in Maghdouche, which is still within South Lebanon but relatively safer.
Hotels Rates Were Skyrocketing
On the morning of March 3, we resumed our journey to the Chouf area after arranging to rent a house. However, the rental price had significantly increased. In addition, the cost of living in Mount Lebanon was considerably higher, particularly due to the need for heating and water. These additional daily expenses, estimated at around $40, excluding rent and food, made the option unaffordable, and we were forced to decline.
We continued searching for housing throughout the day in the Chouf district but were unable to find a suitable or affordable option. As night fell, we had no choice but to stay in a hotel in the area, at a cost of $120 per night. On March 4, our search continued, but again without success. At that point, we had to make difficult decisions regarding our family’s accommodation.
My grandmother and aunt remained with relatives in Maghdouche, while another part of the family relocated to a different relative’s home. Meanwhile, my immediate family and I moved to Beirut, where we stayed in a hotel for four days. Due to the high costs, we later relocated to a more affordable hotel in Jounieh. However, our main objective remained to reunite the entire family in one place and secure stable housing, as staying in hotels was neither sustainable nor suitable for long-term living. After continuous efforts, we were finally able to find a house for rent in Lebaa, in the Jezzine district, where we are now staying.
Deteriorating Humanitarian Situation
The humanitarian situation continues to deteriorate as displacement increases daily alongside rising security threats. More families are arriving in relatively safer areas, placing additional pressure on already limited resources. In several locations, public schools have been opened to host displaced populations; however, these facilities are not adequately equipped to meet basic needs. Many lack essential items such as mattresses, blankets, and heating, despite the cold weather. Sanitation conditions are also challenging, as bathrooms are shared among large numbers of people.
At present, southern Lebanon can be broadly described as divided into two contexts: areas experiencing continuous bombardment and areas that are relatively safer. In heavily affected areas, access to essential goods is highly inconsistent. Food supplies are not reliably available, and access to medication is limited due to the closure of many pharmacies. This assessment is further informed by direct accounts from family members, neighbours and friends who remain in these locations. While some organisations continue to provide support through the distribution of food, basic items, and limited medical supplies, overall humanitarian assistance has significantly decreased compared to the previous year.
In relatively safer areas, food and medicines are generally available; however, affordability remains a major barrier. Prices have increased beyond normal levels, restricting access for many displaced families.
Rental Price Surge Dramatically
Housing presents an additional critical challenge. Rental prices have surged dramatically, with units that previously cost up to $200 now being rented for as much as $1,000. As a result, many families are unable to secure adequate shelter. Furthermore, some communities are reluctant to rent their properties to displaced individuals due to security concerns, fearing that hosting displaced populations may increase the risk of targeted attacks. Unfortunately, some people are still in an unsafe place because they can’t afford to rent a house or they can’t find a house.
Not all individuals have access to cash resources; in our case, we are relying on limited personal savings, which has allowed us to secure temporary housing. However, due to the high cost of rent, we are unable to afford accommodation independently and are therefore sharing a residence with my grandmother and aunt. Despite these challenges, we remain hopeful that once a ceasefire is declared, we will be able to return to our home and our land—provided that our house has not been damaged or destroyed.
Women and Children are the Worst Affected
From my immediate surroundings, including my cousins, it is evident that children are experiencing significant instability. Many are forced to move repeatedly in search of safety, which prevents them from feeling secure or settled. In addition, exposure to the sounds of missiles, aircraft, and explosions causes intense fear and anxiety.
Children frequently ask about these sounds, and while we attempt to reassure them, they are often aware of the reality. For example, my three-year-old nephew is able to recognise the sound of an aircraft, saying he knows it because he has heard it many times.
Children have been particularly impacted, as many have now lived through multiple conflicts since 2024, while others have been born into these conditions. Each child responds differently, but it is clear that all are affected and will require significant time and support to heal. Speaking from personal experience, I witnessed the 2006 war as a young child and continue to feel its impact to this day, which raises serious concerns about how the current generation will recover from repeated exposure to conflict.
Women, especially mothers, are also under immense pressure. They are expected to maintain a sense of normalcy for their children despite experiencing fear and uncertainty themselves. They continue to manage daily responsibilities such as cooking, cleaning, and caregiving, even though the circumstances are far from normal. This constant need to appear strong, combined with unresolved trauma from the 2024 conflict, has significantly affected their mental and emotional well-being. The renewed escalation in 2026 has only intensified stress, anxiety, and exhaustion.
Many face uncertainty regarding their future and limited opportunities to build stable lives. In my case, as a 25-year-old woman, I find it difficult to plan for the future under these conditions. My fiancé, who is originally from South Lebanon, is building his life abroad, which reflects a broader reality: many young people feel compelled to seek opportunities outside the country in order to secure their future, returning only for short visits.
Girls who are still in school or university face additional challenges. Interruptions to education, including shifts to online learning, create barriers for many. Not all students have access to the necessary resources such as computers, reliable internet, or a quiet and safe environment for studying. As a result, their education is disrupted.
Helping Those In Need
Unfortunately, in 2026, our ability to provide support has significantly decreased compared to 2024 due to financial constraints. While we are no longer able to contribute materially at the same level, I am making every effort to support in other ways. Through my platform, particularly on Instagram, I aim to raise awareness and share an accurate account of what is happening in South Lebanon, while also spreading hope and reinforcing the belief that we will one day return to our homes and land.
In addition, I strive to use my platform to connect people and facilitate referrals where possible, helping individuals access support through available networks. In my professional capacity as a Monitoring and Evaluation Officer with a local organisation, I also work to communicate the realities on the ground to international NGOs.
At the family level, we are doing our best to support one another within our limited means. Our household includes my parents, my sister, my grandmother, and my aunt, and at times we are joined by extended family members. Together, we try to share resources and provide financial support to one another as much as possible. While our capacity to assist beyond our immediate circle is limited, we are committed to maintaining solidarity within our small community.
The Way Forward
The present situation underlines the critical importance of organised rescue and rehabilitation measures. Early-warning systems, pre-planned evacuation routes and accessible safe zones are essential to prevent civilian casualties. Infrastructure must support rapid movement, and community coordination must be strengthened so that individuals are not left trapped in traffic with potential threats nearby.
Equally important is psychological support. Rehabilitation programmes must address these invisible wounds, providing counselling, safe spaces and structured routines to help civilians regain a sense of security and stability. Evacuation is only the first step; long-term recovery is essential for individuals and communities to rebuild their lives.
Gia Hajo is a storyteller from South Lebanon, capturing Lebanon through moments, reels and emotions