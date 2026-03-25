West Asia War: A Tale of Displacement from Lebanon

My grandmother and aunt remained with relatives in Maghdouche, while another part of the family relocated to a different relative’s home. Meanwhile, my immediate family and I moved to Beirut, where we stayed in a hotel for four days. Due to the high costs, we later relocated to a more affordable hotel in Jounieh. However, our main objective remained to reunite the entire family in one place and secure stable housing, as staying in hotels was neither sustainable nor suitable for long-term living. After continuous efforts, we were finally able to find a house for rent in Lebaa, in the Jezzine district, where we are now staying.