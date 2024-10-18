International

Are We In The Era Of Never-Ending Wars?

In this collection of stories, Outlook is looking at how war and civil strife is affecting ordinary people across continents.

A woman moves with her belongings in a bombed out area of Gaza.
A woman moves with her belongings in a bombed out area of Gaza. Photo: AP
info_icon

Is the human race wired for war? The on-going wars and civil strife across the world lends weight to this dour view.

Human history is replete with tribes, communities, empires and nation states going to war. In the modern era, after the devastating effects of the two Great Wars, a concentrated effort was made by the international community to build a peaceful world where differences could be solved through negotiations and diplomacy. Yet, we refuse to learn. Fighting continues and governments spend millions on arms and ammunitions and on finding new ways to defeat the enemy--money that could have been better spent on public good. In wars, the only victors now are the arms manufacturers.

At the moment, from Europe to West Asia, Africa, Asia and Latin America full scale wars or armed conflicts are on.

In Europe there is Russia’s war in Ukraine; in the Middle East, Israel continues its relentless punishment of the people of Gaza since the October 7 attack by Hamas. It has now spread to Lebanon where Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrullah and his top commanders have been eliminated by Israeli airstrikes. Ground assault by Israeli troops in Lebanon has started. Iran has also fired nearly 200 ballistic missiles at Israeli targets. Most of them have been intercepted by Israel and US. Israel has promised retaliation that threatens to envelope the region in a vortex of violence. With the US sending a 100-strong force into Israel to operate the new air defence system sent in by the Biden administration, chances of the US getting directly involved in the conflict is high.

The pager and walkie-talkie blasts in Lebanon added a new dimension to the war. The relentless bombing on suspected Hezbollah targets have killed a few commanders but many more civilians.

In Asia, in fact next door to India, there is civil war in Myanmar, where the military junta is fighting both ethnic groups and pro-democracy militia. The military government arrested Aung San Suu Kyi and other leaders of the National League for Democracy that had won the 2020 elections and were on their way to parliament to take the oath of office. When the military coup happened in February 2021, world leaders including Joe Biden who had just taken office in Washington, thundered that this was unacceptable. ASEAN, where Myanmar is a member state, was asked to broker a peace deal between the two sides--an unsuccessful attempt as fighting continues amid civil unrest.

In Africa, civil war has displaced millions of people in Sudan. Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger, all under military rule, are fighting various armed Islamic groups inspired by Al Qaeda and the ISIS. Al-Shabaab, based in Somalia, often extends its operations into Kenya and Ethiopia. Other violent Islamic groups include Al Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM) and Jama’s Nusrat ul-Islam wa al-Muslimin (JNIM). Then there is Boko Haram in Nigeria. Altogether, there are some 35 armed conflicts on in Africa.

In Latin America, there is the never ending drug wars in Colombia and Mexico that has left hundreds of dead. In Venezuela the opposition leader had to flee the country and his supporters maintain that President Nicolas Maduro stole the elections. Across South America the tussle between the Left and the Right continues to dominate politics.

Across these wars and internal rifts, the most devastating effect has been on ordinary civilians. The disruption caused by the war in Ukraine has affected not just the region but the world supply of food grain, with the Global South bearing the brunt.

With the Houthi’s taking aim at cargo ships on some of the world's busiest shipping lanes, ships are having to take a more circuitous route to avoid the Red Sea.

In a collection of stories published alongside this, Outlook is looking at how the war and civil strife is affecting ordinary people across continents. This is an attempt to tell the people’s story and not just military matters.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Shakib Al Hasan Sure Of Not Going Home; Dream Of Farewell Test In Bangladesh Might Be Over
  2. Rishabh Pant Injury Update: Knee Swelling, But Rohit Sharma Hopes For His Return In IND Vs NZ Test Tomorrow
  3. IND Vs NZ 1st Test: Numbers That Stand Out From India’s Shocking Day Out In Bengaluru
  4. Women's T20 World Cup: South Africa Knock Out Mighty Australia To Reach Final - Data Debrief
  5. SL Vs WI 3rd T20I: Sri Lanka Breeze To Series Win Over West Indies
Football News
  1. Bengaluru FC vs Punjab FC Live Streaming, ISL 2024-25: When And Where To Watch Clash Of Table-toppers
  2. Women's Super League Matchday 5 Predictions: Man Utd, Chelsea To Stay Perfect, Winning Start For Slegers?
  3. Wolves Vs Man City Preview, Premier League 2024-25: Prediction, Key Players
  4. NorthEast United Vs Chennaiyin FC Highlights, ISL 2024-25: NEUFC 2-3 CFC At Full-time
  5. Bundesliga: Bayern Munich President Herbert Hainer Confirms Vincent Kompany Has Support Of Board
Tennis News
  1. Iga Swiatek Teams Up With New Coach Wim Fissette Ahead Of WTA Finals— Naomi Osaka's Former Mentor
  2. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Rafael Nadal Semi-final Showdown Booked At 6 Kings Slam
  3. Jannik Sinner Vs Novak Djokovic Set For 6 Kings Slam Semi-final In Saudi Arabia
  4. Jannik Sinner And Carlos Alcaraz To Fill Void After Rafael Nadal Retirement
  5. Rafael Nadal Retirement: Spaniard's 'Unfathomable' French Open Record Will Not Be Matched, Says Chang
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India League Women's Player Auction Highlights: Franchises Finalize Squads As Bidding Ends
  2. Hockey India League Women's Auction: Udita Costliest Buy At INR 32 Lakh - Check Final Squads
  3. Hockey India League Auction, Day 2 Highlights: Franchises Assemble Men's Squads For 2024-25 Season
  4. Hockey India League 2024-25: List Of All Men's Squads After HIL Auction
  5. Hockey India League: Over 350 Players In Fray For First-Ever Women's HIL Auctions

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Flight Hoax Calls: 5 Air India Flights Get Bomb Threats, Ministry Intervenes | Top Points
  2. Assam Train Accident: 8 Coaches Of Lokmanya Tilak Express Derail At Dibalong; No Casualty Reported
  3. 'Shifting Blame Doesn't Work': MEA Says Canada Didn't Take Action Against Gangsters Despite India's Request
  4. Bahraich Violence: 2 Of 5 Suspects Suffer Gunshot Wounds In Encounter While Fleeing To Nepal
  5. Nayab Singh Saini Takes Oath As Haryana CM
Entertainment News
  1. Right Ends, Wrong Means: The Anti-Hero In Hindi Cinema
  2. Why Does Bollywood Fail to Humanise its Influencer Characters?
  3. Former One Direction Member And Singer Liam Payne Dies At 31
  4. Occupied City Review: Steve McQueen’s Holocaust Documentary Wearily Cuts Between Past and Present-Day Amsterdam
  5. 'It’s Bisan from Gaza, And I’m Still Alive': An Aesthetics Of Empathy
US News
  1. Trump Calls Himself ‘Father Of IVF’ At All-Women Town Hall In Georgia
  2. Kamala Harris Promises To Legalise Marijuana, Pass George Floyd Policing Act
  3. US Elections 2024: Georgia Sees Record Turnout As Early Voting Begins In Key Swing States
  4. Third Assassination Attempt On Trump In Coachella? Here’s What Federal Officials Say
  5. SpaceX’s Mechanical Arms Make History By Catching Starship Booster At Launch Pad | Details
World News
  1. Climate Crisis: Global Water Cycle Disrupted For The First Time In History| What All Are At Stake?
  2. Hamas Chief Yahya Sinwar, The October 7 Mastermind, Dead In Military Op In Gaza: Israel
  3. Israeli Airstrikes Continue To Pound Parts Of Lebanon
  4. Russia-Ukraine War | In Pics
  5. Bangladesh International Crimes Tribunal Issues Arrest Warrant Against Sheikh Hasina
Latest Stories
  1. As Russia-Ukraine War Escalates, Zelenskyy Releases 'Victory Plan' | What We Know
  2. 'As We Said...': India Hits Back After Trudeau's 'No Proof, Only Intelligence' Remark
  3. India Vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 Highlights: Stumps Taken As Kiwis Lead By 134 Runs; NZ - 180/3 (50 Overs), IND - 46 All Out
  4. Daily Horoscope, October 17, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  5. Haryana: Nayab Singh Saini Takes Oath As CM, Bringing BJP's Govt For 3rd Straight Term
  6. Former One Direction Member And Singer Liam Payne Dies At 31
  7. Trump Calls Himself ‘Father Of IVF’ At All-Women Town Hall In Georgia
  8. Will India Go To Pakistan For Champions Trophy? A New Chapter In INDO-PAK Cricket Diplomacy