Are We In The Era Of Never-Ending Wars?

In Europe there is Russia’s war in Ukraine; in the Middle East, Israel continues its relentless punishment of the people of Gaza since the October 7 attack by Hamas. It has now spread to Lebanon where Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrullah and his top commanders have been eliminated by Israeli airstrikes. Ground assault by Israeli troops in Lebanon has started. Iran has also fired nearly 200 ballistic missiles at Israeli targets. Most of them have been intercepted by Israel and US. Israel has promised retaliation that threatens to envelope the region in a vortex of violence. With the US sending a 100-strong force into Israel to operate the new air defence system sent in by the Biden administration, chances of the US getting directly involved in the conflict is high.