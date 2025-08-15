World Humanoid Robot Games 2025: First-Of-Its Kind Event Kicks Off In Beijing

Robots march in for the opening ceremony of The World Humanoid Robot Games held in Beijing, China.
Participants march in with wheeled robots during the opening ceremony of The World Humanoid Robot Games held in Beijing, China.
A robot rehearses the 100m race before the opening ceremony of The World Humanoid Robot Games held in Beijing, China.
A model poses near robots during the opening ceremony of the World Humanoid Robot Games held in Beijing, China.
Human performers dance near robots during the opening ceremony of the World Humanoid Robot Games held in Beijing, China.
A robot representative takes a oath during the opening ceremony of the World Humanoid Robot Games held in Beijing, China.
Human operators prepare robots at the Dance event for the World Humanoid Robot Games in Beijing, China.
A man dressed as a banana stands near robots being prepared for a soccer event at the World Humanoid Robot Gamesf in Beijing, China.
A human operator interacts with a robot at the Free Style event for the World Humanoid Robot Games in Beijing, China.
Robots compete in a soccer event at the World Humanoid Robot Games in Beijing, China.
A human operator tries to keep up with a robot in the 1500m event for the World Humanoid Robot Games in Beijing, China.
Robots take part in the Free Combat event for the World Humanoid Robot Games held in Beijing, China.
A operator monitors a robot competing in the Factory Scenario Material Sorting event for the World Humanoid Robot Games in Beijing, China.
Robots compete in the Factory Scenario Material Sorting event for the World Humanoid Robot Games in Beijing, China.