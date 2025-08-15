Sports

World Humanoid Robot Games 2025: First-Of-Its Kind Event Kicks Off In Beijing

The first-ever World Humanoid Robot Games began in Beijing, China on Friday (August 15, 2025). The three-day event features more than 500 humanoid robots in 280 teams from 16 countries, including the U.S., Germany and Japan, competing in sports like football, running and boxing. The event comes as China has stepped up efforts to develop humanoid robots powered by artificial intelligence. During the opening ceremony, the robots demonstrated football and boxing among other sports, with some cheering and backflipping as if at a real sports event. One robot football player scored a goal after a few tries, causing the robot goalkeeper to fall to the ground. Teams from robot companies and Chinese universities including Tsinghua University and Peking University are competing in the games. Three middle schools are also participating.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
China Humanoid Robot Games 2025 day 1 best photos_opening ceremony
World Humanoid Robot Games 2025 Day 1 | Photo: AP/Ng Han Guan

Robots march in for the opening ceremony of The World Humanoid Robot Games held in Beijing, China.

2/14
China Humanoid Robot Games 2025 day 1 best photos_
World Humanoid Robot Games 2025 Day 1 | Photo: AP/Ng Han Guan

Participants march in with wheeled robots during the opening ceremony of The World Humanoid Robot Games held in Beijing, China.

3/14
China Humanoid Robot Games 2025 day 1 best photos_2
World Humanoid Robot Games 2025 Day 1 | Photo: AP/Ng Han Guan

A robot rehearses the 100m race before the opening ceremony of The World Humanoid Robot Games held in Beijing, China.

4/14
China Humanoid Robot Games 2025 day 1 best photos_5
World Humanoid Robot Games 2025 Day 1 | Photo: AP/Ng Han Guan

A model poses near robots during the opening ceremony of the World Humanoid Robot Games held in Beijing, China.

5/14
China Humanoid Robot Games 2025 day 1 best photos_6
World Humanoid Robot Games 2025 Day 1 | Photo: AP/Ng Han Guan

Human performers dance near robots during the opening ceremony of the World Humanoid Robot Games held in Beijing, China.

6/14
China Humanoid Robot Games 2025 day 1 best photos_7
World Humanoid Robot Games 2025 Day 1 | Photo: AP/Ng Han Guan

A robot representative takes a oath during the opening ceremony of the World Humanoid Robot Games held in Beijing, China.

7/14
China Humanoid Robot Games 2025 day 1 best photos_3
World Humanoid Robot Games 2025 Day 1 | Photo: AP/Ng Han Guan

Human operators prepare robots at the Dance event for the World Humanoid Robot Games in Beijing, China.

8/14
China Humanoid Robot Games 2025 day 1 best photos_8
World Humanoid Robot Games 2025 Day 1 | Photo: AP/Ng Han Guan

A man dressed as a banana stands near robots being prepared for a soccer event at the World Humanoid Robot Gamesf in Beijing, China.

9/14
China Humanoid Robot Games 2025 day 1 best photos_9
World Humanoid Robot Games 2025 Day 1 | Photo: AP/Ng Han Guan

A human operator interacts with a robot at the Free Style event for the World Humanoid Robot Games in Beijing, China.

10/14
China Humanoid Robot Games 2025 day 1 best photos_10
World Humanoid Robot Games 2025 Day 1 | Photo: AP/Ng Han Guan

Robots compete in a soccer event at the World Humanoid Robot Games in Beijing, China.

11/14
China Humanoid Robot Games 2025 day 1 best photos_11
World Humanoid Robot Games 2025 Day 1 | Photo: AP/Ng Han Guan

A human operator tries to keep up with a robot in the 1500m event for the World Humanoid Robot Games in Beijing, China.

12/14
China Humanoid Robot Games 2025 day 1 best photos_12
World Humanoid Robot Games 2025 Day 1 | Photo: AP/Ng Han Guan

Robots take part in the Free Combat event for the World Humanoid Robot Games held in Beijing, China.

13/14
China Humanoid Robot Games 2025 day 1 best photos_13
World Humanoid Robot Games 2025 Day 1 | Photo: AP/Ng Han Guan

A operator monitors a robot competing in the Factory Scenario Material Sorting event for the World Humanoid Robot Games in Beijing, China.

14/14
China Humanoid Robot Games 2025 day 1 best photos_14
World Humanoid Robot Games 2025 Day 1 | Photo: AP/Ng Han Guan

Robots compete in the Factory Scenario Material Sorting event for the World Humanoid Robot Games in Beijing, China.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Asia Cup 2025 Squad: Suryakumar Yadav To Lead 15-member Team; Gill Named Vice-captain

  2. Sunil Gavaskar Sidesteps Debate On Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Asia Cup Snub, Says 'Players Don’t Need Controversy'

  3. Asia Cup 2025: From Shubman Gill Return To Shreyas Iyer's Exclusion – Three Surprises From India's Squad Announcement

  4. India Announce Squad For ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Check Who's In, Who's Out

  5. Australia Vs South Africa 1st ODI: Maharaj Fifer Floors Hosts As Proteas Win By 98 Runs

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles: Draper-Pegula Sail Through; Rune-Anisimova Stunned In Round Of 16

  2. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz-Emma Raducanu Lose In Mixed Doubles Round Of 16

  3. Raducanu/Alcaraz Vs Pegula/Draper Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch US Open 2025 Round Of 16 Match

  4. US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Withdraws From Mixed Doubles Due To Illness

  5. Danilovic/Djokovic Vs Andreeva/Medvedev Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch US Open 2025 Round Of 16 Match

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

  2. The Tariff Weapon: Farmers, Artisans, Small Businesses Hit Hard

  3. Shimla's Bizarre Water Crisis: Dry Spell During Monsoon Explained

  4. As Local Polls Loom, Twin Troubles Rock Pinarayi Vijayan Government In Kerala

  5. Tricolour Hoisted In Four Hamlets In Maharashtra For The First Time Since Independence

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. The Tariff Weapon: Farmers, Artisans, Small Businesses Hit Hard

  2. Thaw In India-China Ties As Wang Yi Lands In Delhi

  3. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  4. Trump Hosts Zelenskyy And European Leaders At White House Amid Ukraine War Talks

  5. Modi Meets Wang Yi, Reaffirms Commitment to Peaceful Border Resolution

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, August 20, 2025: What’s in Store for Cancer, Libra, Scorpio & More

  2. The Fable Of Free Trade

  3. ICSSR To Issue Notice To CSDS Over ‘Manipulated’ Maharashtra Poll Data

  4. IMD Issues Red Alert For Mumbai As Heavy Rains Paralyse City; Over 700 Rescued From Monorail

  5. NCERT Introduces Special Modules On Operation Sindoor, Highlights India’s Military Response To Pahalgam Attack

  6. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Attacked During Jan Sunvai, Man Detained

  7. Anurag Kashyap Blasts Producer Of AI-Generated Film Chiranjeevi Hanuman: You Should Be In Gutter

  8. Trump Says US May Provide Air Support To Back Ukraine Peace Deal