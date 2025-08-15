Sports

World Humanoid Robot Games 2025: First-Of-Its Kind Event Kicks Off In Beijing

The first-ever World Humanoid Robot Games began in Beijing, China on Friday (August 15, 2025). The three-day event features more than 500 humanoid robots in 280 teams from 16 countries, including the U.S., Germany and Japan, competing in sports like football, running and boxing. The event comes as China has stepped up efforts to develop humanoid robots powered by artificial intelligence. During the opening ceremony, the robots demonstrated football and boxing among other sports, with some cheering and backflipping as if at a real sports event. One robot football player scored a goal after a few tries, causing the robot goalkeeper to fall to the ground. Teams from robot companies and Chinese universities including Tsinghua University and Peking University are competing in the games. Three middle schools are also participating.