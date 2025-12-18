AUS Vs ENG, 3rd Ashes Test: Nathan 'GOAT' Lyon Surpasses Glenn McGrath In Wickets List For Australia

Nathan Lyon's double strike saw him surpass Glenn McGrath in AUS all-time Test wicket-list
Only the great Shane Warne is top of the list with 708 wickets
Australia were bowled out for 371 on day 2 of the third Ashes Test
Off-spinner Nathan Lyon became Australia's second-most highest-wicket taker in Test history after moving past the great Glenn McGrath on day 2 of third Ashes Test against England at the Adelaide Oval.
After being left out of the playing XI for the 2nd Test in Brisbane, Lyon made a point at Adelaide, by dismissing Ollie Pope (3) to level with McGrath on 563 wickets. Few moments later, he sent back Ben Duckett to put him in sixth place on the all-time Test wicket-taker's list, with only Shane Warne (708) leading the pack.
Most Test wickets for Australia
|Player
|Wickets
|Shane Warne
|708
|Nathan Lyon
|564
|Glenn McGrath
|563
|Mitchell Starc
|420
|Dennis Lillee
|355
Earlier, Australia were bowled out for 371 on a flat surface at the Adelaide Oval before Lyon's double strike left England in a disarray at lunch.
Lyon's Test debut came in 2011 in Galle against Sri Lanka wherein he made an impact with the ball straightaway by dismissing Kumar Sangakkara with his first ball.
The 38-year-old also the most number wickets the venue (Adelaide Oval) with 65 Test wickets to his name.