Australia Vs England Live Score, 3rd Ashes Test Day 2: Carey’s Century, Khawaja’s Grit Puts AUS In Driving Seat

Ben Stokes' side is in immense danger of losing the ongoing Ashes series which moves to its pivotal Third Test at the Adelaide Oval. Follow the live ball-by-ball commentary, real-time toss updates, and Playing XI announcements right here

Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Australia Vs England Live Score, 3rd Ashes Test Day 2
Australia's Alex Carey celebrates his century during play on day one of the third Ashes cricket test between England and Australia at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide, Australia. | Photo: AP/James Elsby
The 2025-26 Ashes series has moved to the iconic Adelaide Oval for the 3rd Test, and Day 1 lived up to every bit of the pre-match hype. After securing dominating 8-wicket victories in Perth and Brisbane, Australia are 2-0 up and are aiming to claim an unassailable lead here.

The morning began with a shocker as Steve Smith, who was the stand-in captain for the first two Tests, was ruled out just minutes before the toss due to illness.

Full-time captain Pat Cummins won the crucial toss and elected to bat first under very warm conditions. The decision looked questionable early on as Jofra Archer and Brydon Carse ripped through the top order, leaving the Aussies reeling at 33-2 and later 94-4.

However, the story was completely flipped by hometown hero Alex Carey.

Coming in under immense pressure, Carey played a masterpiece, scoring his first Ashes century and dedicated his 106 runs to his late father.

He was brilliantly supported by Usman Khawaja, who made the most of his late call-up to score a resilient 82. Australia eventually finished the day at 326-8, with Mitchell Starc playing at 33 and Nathan Lyon at 0.

Both will resume the proceedings this morning.

Follow The Ball-By-Ball Updates From The Australia Vs England 3rd Ashes Test Day 2 Right Here:

Australia vs England, 3rd Ashes Test: Playing XIs

Australia: Travis Head, Jake Weatherald, Marnus Labuschagne, Usman Khawaja, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland.

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Will Jacks, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Josh Tongue.

The Ashes 2025-26 Live Streaming Details

The Australia vs England Ashes Tests will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. Television broadcasts will take place on the Star Sports Network channels in the country.

Published At:
