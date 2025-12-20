AUS Vs ENG, 3rd Ashes Test Day 4: Nathan Lyon Puts Australia On Course For Series Victory
England's flailing Ashes bid was as good as over on Saturday (December 20, 2025) when Nathan Lyon dislodged vice-captain Harry Brook, captain Ben Stokes and leading scorer Zak Crawley. At stumps on Day 4, England were at 207 for 6 and needing 228 runs for an improbable victory in the third Test at the Adelaide Oval. Australia needed four wickets to clinch the five-match series with two Tests to spare. Earlier, Australia resumed at 271-4 in their second innings, a lead of 356, with Travis Head unbeaten on 142 and Alex Carey on 52. Head’s dismissal for 170 triggered a lower-order collapse, with the last six wickets falling for 38 in 11 overs. The Australians were all out for 349, a lead of 434.
