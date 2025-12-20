AUS Vs ENG, 3rd Ashes Test Day 4: Nathan Lyon Puts Australia On Course For Series Victory

England's flailing Ashes bid was as good as over on Saturday (December 20, 2025) when Nathan Lyon dislodged vice-captain Harry Brook, captain Ben Stokes and leading scorer Zak Crawley. At stumps on Day 4, England were at 207 for 6 and needing 228 runs for an improbable victory in the third Test at the Adelaide Oval. Australia needed four wickets to clinch the five-match series with two Tests to spare. Earlier, Australia resumed at 271-4 in their second innings, a lead of 356, with Travis Head unbeaten on 142 and Alex Carey on 52. Head’s dismissal for 170 triggered a lower-order collapse, with the last six wickets falling for 38 in 11 overs. The Australians were all out for 349, a lead of 434.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
England vs Australia 3nd Test Day 4
England's Jamie Smith, left, and Will Jacks walk from the field after play ended on day four of the third Ashes cricket test between England and Australia in Adelaide, Australia. | Photo: AP/James Elsby
1/10
Australia vs England 3nd Test Day 4
England's Will Jacks bats during play on day four of the third Ashes cricket test between England and Australia in Adelaide, Australia. | Photo: AP/James Elsby
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/10
ENG vs AUS 3nd Test Day 4
Australia's Nathan Lyon gestures to the crowd after taking the wicket of England's Zak Crawley during play on day four of the third Ashes cricket test between England and Australia in Adelaide, Australia. | Photo: AP/James Elsby
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/10
AUS vs ENG 3nd Test Day 4
Australian players celebrate after England's Ben Stokes, right, was dismissed during play on day four of the third Ashes cricket test between England and Australia in Adelaide, Australia. | Photo: AP/James Elsby
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/10
Australia vs England, 3nd Test at Adelaide
England's Harry Brook plays a sweep shot during play on day four of the third Ashes cricket test between England and Australia in Adelaide, Australia. | Photo: AP/James Elsby
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/10
England vs Australia, 3nd Test at Adelaide
England's Zak Crawley bats during play on day four of the third Ashes cricket test between England and Australia in Adelaide, Australia. | Photo: AP/James Elsby
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/10
Ashes 2025-26: ENG vs AUS
England's Joe Root bats during play on day four of the third Ashes cricket test between England and Australia in Adelaide, Australia. | Photo: AP/James Elsby
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/10
Ashes 2025-26: AUS vs ENG
Australia's Pat Cummins bats during play on day four of the third Ashes cricket test between England and Australia in Adelaide, Australia. | Photo: AP/James Elsby
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
8/10
Ashes 2025-26: ENG vs AUS 3nd Test Day 4
Australia's Josh Inglis bats during play on day four of the third Ashes cricket test between England and Australia in Adelaide, Australia. | Photo: AP/James Elsby
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
9/10
Ashes 2025-26: AUS vs ENG 3nd Test Day 4
Australia's Alex Carey bats during play on day four of the third Ashes cricket test between England and Australia in Adelaide, Australia. | Photo: AP/James Elsby
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
10/10
Ashes 2025-26: Australia vs England 3nd Test Day 4
Australia's Alex Carey congratulates teammate Travis Head, left, on reaching a 150 runs during play on day four of the third Ashes cricket test between England and Australia in Adelaide, Australia. | Photo: AP/James Elsby
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Squad For T20 World Cup: Big Talking Points From Ajit Agarkar And Co's Selection Calls

  2. Why Was Shubman Gill Dropped From India's T20 World Cup Squad? Ajit Agarkar, Suryakumar Yadav Explain

  3. India Vs Pakistan, U-19 Asia Cup Final: Dubai Weather Forecast, ICC Academy Ground Pitch Report

  4. Vijay Hazare Trophy: Mohammed Shami To Lead Bengal Squad Amid National Team Exile

  5. Vijay Hazare Trophy: Rohit Sharma Set For Opener; Kohli, Pant Eye Limited Appearances

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Pang Renlong? Chinese Tennis Player To Receive 12 Year Ban By ITIA

  2. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Pull Off Thriller to Win Opener Against Chang-Weikeng

  3. Rafael Nadal Undergoes Surgery To Address Long-Standing Right-Hand Pain

  4. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  5. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Live Score, BWF World Tour Finals: Indian Duo Gathers Steam In First Game

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  3. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Aaron-Soh Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals 2025: SatChi Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot - As It Happened

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Alfian-Fikri Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: SatChi Beat Indonesian Pair To Top Group B

Trending Stories

National News

  1. New Insurance Bill: All For Insurance Companies, Not For The Masses

  2. 30 Years Of Irreverence

  3. ‘Manipur Wants Peace’, Say Meitei Protesters At Jantar Mantar Over Ethnic Violence

  4. From Buses To Streets: Kerala’s Quiet Revolt After The Dileep Verdict

  5. Which State Has The Highest Unemployment Rate In India?

Entertainment News

  1. Outlook’s Picks | 7 Standout Hindi OTT Shows In 2025

  2. Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders Review | A Deliciously Paced & Politically Resolute Crime Drama

  3. What Happened To The Spy Film? Dhurandhar & The Age Of Creative Intent

  4. Critic Khatre Mein Hai: Inside Dhurandhar’s Selectively Manufactured Outrage

  5. Saali Mohabbat Review | An Immersive Thriller That Revives The Familiar Taste Of ‘Chutney’

US News

  1. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

  2. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  3. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  4. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  5. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

World News

  1. Epstein Files: What We Know So Far

  2. Saudi Arabia, Dubai Deport Thousands Of Pakistani Nationals Over Begging

  3. US Defence Bill Signed By Trump Highlights India, Quad And Indo-Pacific Strategy

  4. Heavy Rain and Thunderstorms Hit UAE: Flights Cancelled, Road Traffic Disrupted

  5. Pakistan’s Military Confirms 11 Personnel And 40 Civilian Deaths During Four Day Conflict

Latest Stories

  1. Vande Mataram Row: Kashmiri Leaders At Odds With Centre’s Views On Nationalism

  2. Delhi Bans Non-BS-VI Vehicles, Enforces PUC Rule Under GRAP Stage IV

  3. AUS Vs ENG, 3rd Ashes Test Day 2: Lyon's Double Strike Leaves England Reeling At Lunch Against Australia

  4. AUS Vs ENG, 3rd Ashes Test: Nathan 'GOAT' Lyon Surpasses Glenn McGrath In Wickets List For Australia

  5. Ikkis Release Postponed: Agastya Nanda Starrer To Hit Theatres In January On THIS Date

  6. Three Juveniles, Eight KISS Staff Arrested For Murder Of 14-Year-Old Tribal Student

  7. Washington Flood: Disaster Cash Assistance Available for Counties Amid Flooding

  8. Born On A Wednesday? Decode Your Mercury-Blessed Intelligence & Charm