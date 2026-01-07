Barcelona Vs Athletic Bilbao Live Streaming, Spanish Super Cup 2026: When And Where To Watch Semi-Final

Barcelona face Athletic Bilbao in the semi-final of Spanish Super Cup 2026 on December 7.

Barcelona Vs Athletic Bilbao Live Streaming, Spanish Super Cup 2026: When And Where To Watch
Barcelona Vs Athletic Bilbao Live Streaming, Spanish Super Cup 2026: When And Where To Watch Semi-Final
  • Athletic Bilbao take on Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup semi-final on Wednesday

  • Barcelona are coming after a 2-0 win against Espanyol

  • The winner will qualify for the finals and play either Real Madrid or Atletico Madrid

Barcelona and Athletic Bilbao will face off in the Spanish Super Cup semi-final in Jeddah with a place in the final on the line. Barcelona come into the match as clear favourites thanks to a strong run of form, including a confident 2-0 win over Espanyol in La Liga that extended their season momentum, while Athletic Bilbao struggled to find consistent attacking form in recent fixtures.

The match itself tilted in Barcelona’s favour, as they looked to assert control early and build pressure on Athletic’s defence. In last year’s semi-final at the same stage of the competition, Barcelona delivered a composed performance to beat Athletic 2-0, with goals from Gavi and Lamine Yamal helping them reach their third straight Super Cup final.

The winner in Jeddah earns a place in the Super Cup final, where a clash with either Real Madrid or Atletico Madrid awaits, adding extra spice to a fixture that already carries the prestige of one of Spain’s oldest football honours.

Also Check: Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao Preview, Spanish Super Cup 2026

Barcelona Vs Athletic Bilbao, Spanish Super Cup 2026: Live Streaming Details

When and where is the Barcelona Vs Athletic Bilbao, Spanish Super Cup 2026 semi-final match being played?

The Barcelona Vs Athletic Bilbao, Spanish Super Cup 2026 semi-final match will be played on Wednesday, January 7, 2026 at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah. In India, the match will kick off at 12:30 AM IST (January 8).

Where to watch the Barcelona Vs Athletic Bilbao, Spanish Super Cup 2026 match live on TV and online?

The Barcelona Vs Athletic Bilbao, Spanish Super Cup semi-final match will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. There will be no television broadcast of the game in the country.

