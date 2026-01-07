Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao Preview, Spanish Super Cup 2026: Hansi Flick Out For Supercopa Glory In Jeddah

Hansi Flick's Barcelona are the reigning Spanish Super Cup champions, and also the most successful team (15 titles)
Winners of the Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao semi-final will take on either Real Madrid or Atletico in the final
Known traditionally as the Supercopa de Espana, it's being played in Saudi Arabia for the fifth successive year
Hansi Flick believes that victory at this year's Supercopa de Espana will stand his Barcelona team in good stead ahead of the rest of the 2025-26 campaign.
Barcelona arrive in Saudi Arabia as the defending champions after beating rivals Real Madrid in the final last year, and face Athletic Club in Wednesday's semi-final clash.
Los Blancos square off against rivals Atletico Madrid in the other final four game 24 hours later, with the showpiece match taking place this Sunday at King Abdullah Sports City.
But it was Barcelona's success at last year's tournament that was the first part of a domestic treble, with Flick leading the Blaugrana to the LaLiga and Copa del Rey titles.
Barcelona are top of LaLiga by four points and into the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey, though they are on course to miss out on a top-eight finish in the Champions League.
Flick, however, believes a record-extending 16th Supercopa de Espana title will be the perfect foundation for his players to build on and achieve more success this season.
"This tournament is a little bit different [to the equivalent competition] in Germany, but I like it," said former Bayern Munich coach Flick.
"For us to win the Super Cup [last season] gave us a lot of energy for the rest of the season and this is also what we want this year."
Barcelona are already the favourites to win LaLiga, winning 79% of the Opta supercomputer's season simulations, with Madrid second with a 19.3% chance of lifting the title.
Flick's team extended their winning run in the top flight to nine matches with a triumph over neighbours Espanyol on Saturday, with goalkeeper Joan Garcia starring.
Garcia became the first Barcelona goalkeeper to make six saves without conceding in a Spanish top-flight game since Marc-Andre ter Stegen against Real Sociedad in 2023.
Barcelona were made to work hard for the win, with Espanyol having 14 shots to the Blaugrana's 15, while the hosts had one more effort on target than them (seven to six).
And Flick insisted his team had to perform better at the back if they are to succeed in the sixth edition of the tournament held in Saudi Arabia.
"It will not be an easy match [if] we make the same mistakes as on Saturday, it will not be easy, so we have to work on our things," continued Flick.
"We have to play much better in defence, we have to play connected as one team, and this is what I missed on Saturday, so we have to make things much better."
Defender Ronald Araujo could return to action this week after an extended mental health break.
The Uruguayan was granted leave for around a month following a red card in Barcelona's 3-0 Champions League defeat by Chelsea in November.
"We will see this training [session] today and I will also want to speak with him, so we have not decided how to do it tomorrow," said Flick.
"I think it takes time, so if he feels ready for tomorrow, maybe we will change something, but at the moment it's not our plan to do this."
Flick also confirmed Barcelona are close to signing Joao Cancelo from Al-Hilal on loan until the end of the season, but the deal has not been completed.
Cancelo spent the 2023-24 season on loan at Barcelona from Manchester City, and will provide Flick with some much-needed depth in the full-back areas.
"With Joao maybe he can give us more options also as full-back, both sides in the offence, good quality, but [as far as] I know, it's not done," said Flick.