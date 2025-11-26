Chelsea Vs Barcelona LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League: Rejuvenated Blaugrana Seek Stamford Bridge Dominance

Chelsea vs Barcelona LIVE Score: CHE Starting XI
Starting XI: Robert Sanchez; Malo Gusto, Wesley Fofana, Trevoh Chalobah, Narc Cucurella; Reece James (c), Moises Caicedo; Estevao, Enzo Fernandez, Alejandro Garnacho; Pedro Neto.
Bench: Filip Jorgensen (gk), Jorrel Hato, Josh Acheampong, Tosin Adarabioyo, Benoit Badiashile, Facundo Buananotte, Tyrique George, Jamie Gittens, Andrey Santos, Liam Delap, Joao Pedro, Marc Guiu.
Chelsea vs Barcelona LIVE Score: BAR Starting XI
Starting XI: Joan Garcia; Jules Kounde, Ronald Araujo (c), Pau Cubarsi, Alejandro Balde; Eric Garcia, Frenkie de Jong; Lamine Yamal, Fermin Lopez, Ferran Torres; Robert Lewandowski.
Bench: Wojciech Szczesny (gk), Diego Kochen (gk), Gerard Martin, Andreas Christensen, Dani Olmo, Raphinha, Dro Fernandez, Marc Bernal, Marc Casado, Marcus Rashford, Roony Bardghji.
Chelsea vs Barcelona LIVE Score: Match Details
Fixture: Chelsea vs Barcelona, Matchday 5
Venue: Stamford Bridge, London
Date: Tuesday, November 25, 2025
Time: 1:30 AM IST (November 26)
Live Streaming: SonyLIV
Live Telecast: Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, Sony TEN 2 HD, Sony TEN 3 HD
Chelsea vs Barcelona LIVE Score: Welcome!
We are back with another Champions League live blog, this time covering Barcelona’s trip to London to face Chelsea. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and line-ups as they are released.