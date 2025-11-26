Chelsea Vs Barcelona LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League: Rejuvenated Blaugrana Seek Stamford Bridge Dominance

Chelsea vs Barcelona Live Score, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Matchday 5. | Photo: X/ChelseaFC/FCBarcelona

Welcome to the live coverage of the Matchday 5 fixture of the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 between Chelsea and FC Barcelona at Stamford Bridge in London on Tuesday, November 25, 2025. Barcelona return to Chelsea’s ground for the first time since their controversial 2009 semi-final, when referee decisions helped the Catalans progress. Fresh from a 4-0 win over Athletic Bilbao at the revamped Camp Nou, they aim to extend their resurgence. Chelsea, coming off a 2-2 draw with Qarabag, will target three points at home. Follow the live scores and updates from the Chelsea vs Barcelona football match right here.

26 Nov 2025, 12:44:45 am IST Chelsea vs Barcelona LIVE Score: CHE Starting XI Starting XI: Robert Sanchez; Malo Gusto, Wesley Fofana, Trevoh Chalobah, Narc Cucurella; Reece James (c), Moises Caicedo; Estevao, Enzo Fernandez, Alejandro Garnacho; Pedro Neto. Bench: Filip Jorgensen (gk), Jorrel Hato, Josh Acheampong, Tosin Adarabioyo, Benoit Badiashile, Facundo Buananotte, Tyrique George, Jamie Gittens, Andrey Santos, Liam Delap, Joao Pedro, Marc Guiu. Here it is: your Chelsea 🆚 Barcelona team news! 🔵#CFC | #UCL pic.twitter.com/sM8Z56BYhw — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) November 25, 2025

26 Nov 2025, 12:43:36 am IST Chelsea vs Barcelona LIVE Score: BAR Starting XI Starting XI: Joan Garcia; Jules Kounde, Ronald Araujo (c), Pau Cubarsi, Alejandro Balde; Eric Garcia, Frenkie de Jong; Lamine Yamal, Fermin Lopez, Ferran Torres; Robert Lewandowski. Bench: Wojciech Szczesny (gk), Diego Kochen (gk), Gerard Martin, Andreas Christensen, Dani Olmo, Raphinha, Dro Fernandez, Marc Bernal, Marc Casado, Marcus Rashford, Roony Bardghji. 𝐋𝐈𝐍𝐄 𝐔𝐏 🔵🔴#ChelseaBarça pic.twitter.com/EjRgI197s2 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) November 25, 2025

25 Nov 2025, 11:56:35 pm IST Chelsea vs Barcelona LIVE Score: Match Details Fixture: Chelsea vs Barcelona, Matchday 5

Venue: Stamford Bridge, London

Date: Tuesday, November 25, 2025

Time: 1:30 AM IST (November 26)

Live Streaming: SonyLIV

Live Telecast: Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, Sony TEN 2 HD, Sony TEN 3 HD