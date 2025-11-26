Chelsea Vs Barcelona LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League: Rejuvenated Blaugrana Seek Stamford Bridge Dominance

Chelsea vs Barcelona Live Score, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Follow the play-by-play updates from the CHE vs BAR, Matchday 5 fixture at Stamford Bridge on November 25, 2025

Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Chelsea vs Barcelona live score UEFA Champions League 2025-26 matchday 5
Chelsea vs Barcelona Live Score, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Matchday 5. | Photo: X/ChelseaFC/FCBarcelona
Welcome to the live coverage of the Matchday 5 fixture of the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 between Chelsea and FC Barcelona at Stamford Bridge in London on Tuesday, November 25, 2025. Barcelona return to Chelsea’s ground for the first time since their controversial 2009 semi-final, when referee decisions helped the Catalans progress. Fresh from a 4-0 win over Athletic Bilbao at the revamped Camp Nou, they aim to extend their resurgence. Chelsea, coming off a 2-2 draw with Qarabag, will target three points at home. Follow the live scores and updates from the Chelsea vs Barcelona football match right here.
LIVE UPDATES

Chelsea vs Barcelona LIVE Score: CHE Starting XI

Starting XI: Robert Sanchez; Malo Gusto, Wesley Fofana, Trevoh Chalobah, Narc Cucurella; Reece James (c), Moises Caicedo; Estevao, Enzo Fernandez, Alejandro Garnacho; Pedro Neto.

Bench: Filip Jorgensen (gk), Jorrel Hato, Josh Acheampong, Tosin Adarabioyo, Benoit Badiashile, Facundo Buananotte, Tyrique George, Jamie Gittens, Andrey Santos, Liam Delap, Joao Pedro, Marc Guiu.

Chelsea vs Barcelona LIVE Score: BAR Starting XI

Starting XI: Joan Garcia; Jules Kounde, Ronald Araujo (c), Pau Cubarsi, Alejandro Balde; Eric Garcia, Frenkie de Jong; Lamine Yamal, Fermin Lopez, Ferran Torres; Robert Lewandowski.

Bench: Wojciech Szczesny (gk), Diego Kochen (gk), Gerard Martin, Andreas Christensen, Dani Olmo, Raphinha, Dro Fernandez, Marc Bernal, Marc Casado, Marcus Rashford, Roony Bardghji.

Chelsea vs Barcelona LIVE Score: Match Details

  • Fixture: Chelsea vs Barcelona, Matchday 5

  • Venue: Stamford Bridge, London

  • Date: Tuesday, November 25, 2025

  • Time: 1:30 AM IST (November 26)

  • Live Streaming: SonyLIV

  • Live Telecast: Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, Sony TEN 2 HD, Sony TEN 3 HD

Chelsea vs Barcelona LIVE Score: Welcome!

We are back with another Champions League live blog, this time covering Barcelona’s trip to London to face Chelsea. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and line-ups as they are released.

Published At:
