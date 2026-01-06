Delhi Vs Railways LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 6: Ishant Sharma Gives DEL Early Breakthrough

Delhi's captain Rishabh Pant, right, with teammate Virat Kohli during the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 cricket match between Gujarat and Delhi, at BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground, in Bengaluru. | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak

Hello and welcome to today's Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Elite Group D fixture featuring Delhi and Railways, to be played at KSCA Cricket (2) Ground, Alur. Rishabh Pant-led Delhi will miss Virat Kohli's services as they look to make a winning return in the 50-over tourney. As for Railways, Karn Sharma and co, might want to upstage the Delhi side on Tuesday. Get all the latest updates and scores from Delhi vs Railways, Elite Group D match, right here

LIVE UPDATES

6 Jan 2026, 09:20:10 am IST Delhi Vs Railways Live Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 6: RLYS 11/1 Delhi draw first blood inside the third over. Anish departs for a 10-ball duck as he is caught by Rana, and veteran Ishant Sharma gets the first wicket of the day. Yuvraj Singh is the new batter for Delhi, with Pratham Singh at the other end.

6 Jan 2026, 09:09:23 am IST Delhi Vs Railways Live Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 6: Playing XIs Delhi: Sarthak Ranjan, Priyansh Arya, Nitish Rana, Rishabh Pant (wk) (c), Ayush Badoni, Tejasvi Dahiya, Harsh Tyagi, Harshit Rana, Prince Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Navdeep Saini. Railways: Ansh Yadav, Pratham Singh, Sahab Yuvraj, Upendra Yadav (wk), Raj Choudhary, Ashutosh Sharma, Kush Marathe, Zubair Ali khan, Karn Sharma (c), Kunal Yadav, Rahul Sharma.

6 Jan 2026, 09:09:23 am IST Delhi Vs Railways Live Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 6: Toss Update Railways captain Karn Sharma has won the toss and opted to bat first.

6 Jan 2026, 07:47:42 am IST Delhi Vs Railways Live Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 6: Streaming Info Only the matches between Kerala vs Pondicherry and Bengal vs Hyderabad will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app/website. You can still catch all the live action as it happens through our live blogs, starting from 9:00AM (IST) onwards.