Delhi Vs Railways LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 6: Ishant Sharma Gives DEL Early Breakthrough

Delhi Vs Railways Live Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 6: RLYS 11/1
Delhi draw first blood inside the third over. Anish departs for a 10-ball duck as he is caught by Rana, and veteran Ishant Sharma gets the first wicket of the day. Yuvraj Singh is the new batter for Delhi, with Pratham Singh at the other end.
Delhi Vs Railways Live Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 6: Playing XIs
Delhi Vs Railways Live Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 6: Toss Update
Railways captain Karn Sharma has won the toss and opted to bat first.
Delhi Vs Railways Live Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 6: Streaming Info
Only the matches between Kerala vs Pondicherry and Bengal vs Hyderabad will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app/website. You can still catch all the live action as it happens through our live blogs, starting from 9:00AM (IST) onwards.
Delhi Vs Railways Live Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 6: Squads
Delhi: Sarthak Ranjan, Priyansh Arya, Nitish Rana, Rishabh Pant (wk) (c), Ayush Badoni, Tejasvi Dahiya, Harsh Tyagi, Harshit Rana, Ishant Sharma, Prince Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Simarjeet Singh, Vaibhav Kandpal, Hrithik Shokeen, Yash Dhull, Rohan Rana, Divij Mehra, Arpit Rana, Ayush Doseja.
Railways: Ansh Yadav, Pratham Singh, Sahab Yuvraj, Upendra Yadav (wk), Ravi Singh, Raj Choudhary, Ashutosh Sharma, Zubair Ali khan, Karn Sharma (c), Kunal Yadav, Rahul Sharma, Kush Marathe, Adarsh Singh, Akash Pandey, Suraj Ahuja, Mohammad Saif.